News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
LKNO - Lake Norman Orchestra - Spring Concert!
Join the Lake Norman Orchestra and Maestro Eduardo Cedeño as they usher in Spring at the Chapel!
Appearing with the LKNO will be a special guest soloist, Luke Stikeleather, a Statesville, North Carolina native who has played in various ensembles and productions, and most recently in the 2017 Western Region Honors Orchestra. Luke is currently associate concertmaster of the Winston-Salem Youth Orchestra.
IF YOU GO:
Saturday, April 22, 2016 @ 7:30 PM
Tickets may be purchased at the door:
Adults: $10.00, Students: $5.00, Children age 5 and under Free
Lake Norman Orchestra @
Williamson's Chapel United Methodist Church
575 Brawley School Road Mooresville
NC 28117
(704) 664-3680
The Lake Norman Orchestra, (LKNO), conducted by Maestro Eduardo Cedeño, is a registered non-profit community organization that embraces those community musicians who desire to improve their musicianship, share their talent with their peers and provide quality entertainment throughout the Piedmont region of North Carolina. With more than 65 active members ranging in age from 14 to 70+, the LKNO is committed to collaboration and outreach with artists from the community who may wish to participate as guests of the orchestra, including students from local schools and universities. The LKNO performs from six to eight concerts a year; orchestra rehearsals are held every Monday evening, from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. in facilities graciously donated by the Peninsula Baptist Church in Mooresville, NC. website: http://www.lknorchestra.org
Find us on Facebook! http://www.facebook.com/
Maestro Eduardo Cedeño holds a Master's Degree in Music Theory from Butler University Jordan College of Music, Indianapolis with extensive music experience spanning the United States, Europe and South America. Cedeño studied conducting under the late Butler University Professor Emeritus Jackson Wiley and the Italian Maestro Ennio Nicotra. A founding member of the Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra, Director and Conductor of the Mérida Symphony Orchestra and Founding Member of the Coral Filarmónica de Caracas, Cedeño worked directly with acclaimed José Antonio Abreu. As a Founding Member of El Sistema, Cedeño continues to offer his time and talents to support its efforts in his community. Cedeño has collaborated with organizations such as the Philharmonic Orchestra of Indianapolis, Indianapolis Opera, Charlotte Civic Orchestra, UNCC Opera, Carolina Voices and orchestras in Venezuela. Cedeño is Music Director and Conductor of the Lake Norman Orchestra in Mooresville, Music Faculty at Mitchell Community College, Strings Instructor at Gaston School of the Arts, and Band/Orchestra Conductor at Langtree Charter Academy Upper School.
Website: http://www.eduardocedeno.net
Contact
Cedeno Consulting
***@eduardocedeno.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse