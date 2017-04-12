News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Fly Fishing Film Tour Comes to Modesto, California, to Raise Money for Combat Veterans
Funds will support Rivers of Recovery's innovative recreational rehabilitation program for injured U.S. veterans and active duty military personnel.
All proceeds from the event will directly benefit Rivers of Recovery, a non-profit organization serving combat veterans through rehabilitative fly fishing adventures. Tickets are $10 per person. As always, veterans and students can attend the event for free.
Rivers of Recovery specializes in the rehabilitation of combat veterans suffering with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), minor Traumatic Brain Injury (mTBI), stress, anxiety, and depression.
Each Rivers of Recovery trip hosts six to ten combat veterans on a four-day, science-based, experiential program that focuses on confidence-building, outdoor activities, talk therapy in a relaxed, positive environment, and proven techniques on the self-management of symptoms, stressors and responses.
Through philanthropic contributions and events like this one, Rivers of Recovery trips are free to the participant, with $2,500 covering airfare, lodging, guiding/instruction, meals and research study.
It's a program that's directly affected the lives of many California U.S. military veterans, including…
· * Jose Jauregui, U.S. Army, A 2/17 Field Artillery. Jose is the sole survivor of a 122-mm rocket attack that struck his howitzer near Ar Ramadi, Iraq. Jose sustained 3rd degree burns over 75% of his body, lost most of his fingers on his left hand and most use of the right. Given just a 3% chance of living, after nearly a year in the hospital and more than 70 surgeries, he beat the odds and now serves as the director of operations for Rivers of Recovery.
· * Derek McGinnis, U.S. Navy, Hospital Corpsman. Derek was injured in 2004's Operation Phantom Fury, losing his leg in battle as well as sustaining a traumatic brain injury and multiple shrapnel wounds. Today Derek serves as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, overseeing emergent and transitional housing grantees for the Department of Veterans Affairs. He is a nationally recognized speaker on pain management, post traumatic growth, and therapies affecting veterans and their families. He is also the author of "Exit Wounds, a Survival Guide for Pain Management."
· * Gunny Reyes, U.S. Marines, Gunnery Sergeant, Platoon Sergeant and acting Platoon Commander for Weapons Platoon. One of the first Rivers of Recovery participants, Gunny is now a Rivers of Recovery Board member, a full-time Veteran Outreach Program Specialist/Counseling Technician at the Modesto Vet Center and a volunteer in Redding, California.
"It's amazing what they've given back considering what they've already given to our country," said Jim Mayol, Rivers of Recovery board member and the event organizer.
Through fly fishing, the Rivers of Recovery program combines outdoor recreational activities with instruction on the self-treatment of symptoms of stress, depression and anxiety, to empower veterans to live a life that is no longer restricted by psychological or physical disabilities.
"I met other veterans around me going through similar things," Jose Jauregui said. "They see me going through the same stuff as they are, and I think we help each other. That's what it's all about. It gives you the sense of being normal in the community now."
Rivers of Recovery would like to thank the Stanislaus Fly Fishers and all contributors for their support.
Visit http://www.riversofrecovery.org to learn more.
Contact
Jim Mayol
***@riversofrecovery.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse