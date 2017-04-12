News By Tag
Ottawa Senators Center Kyle Turris Details Favorite Gear, Apparel and Causes on Like A Pro
Originally from British Columbia, Canada, Kyle Turris and the Ottawa Senators are up 2 games to 1 in the NHL playoffs against Boston. The teams play Game 4 tomorrow night at TD Garden in Boston. One of the organizations that the 27 year-old Turris supports is the Capital City Condors, a group of hockey teams based in Ottawa for players that are unable to play on other hockey teams due to developmental disabilities. He explains in this video (http://bit.ly/
In addition to providing a platform to promote charities and causes, Like A Pro gives Kyle Turris the opportunity to identify and link to specific sporting goods, gear and other products he uses and recommends. He details his favorite Frye (http://bit.ly/
About: Like A Pro is a digital ecosystem where professional and Olympic athletes share their stories and have a direct connection with fans and brands, without the constraints of teams, leagues or associations. Like A Pro is distinctly Athlete Driven™. By providing behind-the-scenes content regarding their training, nutrition, music, gear and more, the athlete has a unique opportunity to create and curate their brand and ultimately own their legacy.
