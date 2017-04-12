 
April 2017





Ottawa Senators Center Kyle Turris Details Favorite Gear, Apparel and Causes on Like A Pro

 
 
DENVER - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Like A Pro, LLC hockey player Kyle Turris is known for taking punishment in the crease and causing havoc for opposing NHL goaltenders on the ice. His statistics and reputation speak for themselves.  Behind the scenes, as with all professional athletes, Turris has a workout regimen, nutrition goals, music that motivates him, kids, pets and more.  His profile on Like A Pro is the place where these and other unique stories and videos reside, giving fans a view beyond the statistics. "We strive to give fans a 360-degree view of the athlete, beyond the stats," stated founder Scott Schaible.

Originally from British Columbia, Canada, Kyle Turris and the Ottawa Senators are up 2 games to 1 in the NHL playoffs against Boston.  The teams play Game 4 tomorrow night at TD Garden in Boston.  One of the organizations that the 27 year-old Turris supports is the Capital City Condors, a group of hockey teams based in Ottawa for players that are unable to play on other hockey teams due to developmental disabilities.  He explains in this video (http://bit.ly/2eScHfx) the satisfaction that he gets from volunteering his time with the Condors.

In addition to providing a platform to promote charities and causes, Like A Pro gives Kyle Turris the opportunity to identify and link to specific sporting goods, gear and other products he uses and recommends.  He details his favorite Frye (http://bit.ly/2oSnlHT) Boots on his profile, and also has a collection of Must-Have (http://bit.ly/2oLgD4E) playoff gear.   He also goes into detail about game day preparations and other unique content that fans of all ages can appreciate.

About: Like A Pro is a digital ecosystem where professional and Olympic athletes share their stories and have a direct connection with fans and brands, without the constraints of teams, leagues or associations.  Like A Pro is distinctly Athlete Driven™.  By providing behind-the-scenes content regarding their training, nutrition, music, gear and more, the athlete has a unique opportunity to create and curate their brand and ultimately own their legacy.

Click to Share