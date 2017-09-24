Introducing Charmaine® Activewear - beautiful women's activewear and yoga pants for women Charmaine® women's activewear line offers beautiful women's gym clothes and athleisure wear featuring exclusive prints designed by Charmaine Anderson. charmaine-activewear PORTLAND, Ore. - Sept. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Charmaine® activewear is a new brand of high quality, affordable women's gym clothes that are beautiful and unique. The line includes printed



The Charmaine® activewear (https://charmainedesigns.com) line offers a wide selection of unique printed leggings for women, yoga pants and yoga tops wcj which empower women to express their unique personality and moods. The Charmaine activewear line empowers women to look and feel confident at the gym or as they go about their day and enables them to transition from their workout to running around town.



What sets this line apart is that unlike most other manufactures, the line is made-to-order which enables greater choice in textile designs for the consumer and allows them to express their unique personality. The line is made in the U.S.A. from premium quality fabric that is soft, comfortable and machine washable.



Charnaine activewear line enables women look their best and feel good about themselves while they work out. "It's very gratifying to receive such enthusiastic feedback from so many women," said Charmaine. "I've always been very passionate about delivering unsurpassed quality and innovation to my customers. When I put my name on something, you know it has to be good."



The Charmaine activewear collection is exclusively available at http://www.charmainedesigns.com.



