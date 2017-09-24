Country(s)
Introducing Charmaine® Activewear - beautiful women's activewear and yoga pants for women
Charmaine® women's activewear line offers beautiful women's gym clothes and athleisure wear featuring exclusive prints designed by Charmaine Anderson.
The Charmaine® activewear (https://charmainedesigns.com)
What sets this line apart is that unlike most other manufactures, the line is made-to-order which enables greater choice in textile designs for the consumer and allows them to express their unique personality. The line is made in the U.S.A. from premium quality fabric that is soft, comfortable and machine washable.
Charnaine activewear line enables women look their best and feel good about themselves while they work out. "It's very gratifying to receive such enthusiastic feedback from so many women," said Charmaine. "I've always been very passionate about delivering unsurpassed quality and innovation to my customers. When I put my name on something, you know it has to be good."
The Charmaine activewear collection is exclusively available at http://www.charmainedesigns.com.
