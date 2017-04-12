News By Tag
LaSalle Network Launches New Culture Consulting Practice
Staffing, Recruiting, Culture Firm Sets Out To Turn Around Company Cultures With New Service Offering
LaSalle Network has always believed employees should love where they work for the right reasons, and has seen firsthand the impact engaged employees can bring to an organization's growth. LaSalle Network has coupled record employee engagement levels with organic revenue growth annually since inception in 1998, and through its new practice, Culture 20/20, LaSalle is setting out on a mission to help other companies do the same.
"We've helped companies find and attract top talent for almost twenty years," said Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO. "Helping them retain that top talent was a natural progression for our business, and we're looking forward to partnering with organizations as they navigate the complexities of company culture and create productive work environments."
Culture 20/20aims to help companies of all sizes and across industries understand where the opportunities for improvement in their cultures are by examining five key components: connection to team, connection to leadership, identification and alignment, transparency, and learning and development.
Spending nearly two decades advising clients on talent attraction and retention, LaSalle Network has solidified its place as a leader on company culture insight. Not only does Gimbel contribute on the topic for top media outlets including CNBC, The Wall Street Journal, Fortune and Inc., but the company has also been recognized for its own achievements in company culture.
"Our goal is to help companies simplify the complex nature of company culture and enact real solutions to better their businesses,"
To find out more regarding Culture 20/20, contact Jessica Schaeffer at 312-496-6561, or jschaeffer@lasallenetwork.com. For more information on LaSalle Network, please visit lasallenetwork.com or contact Anna Niesen at 312-517-7023, or aniesen@lasallenetwork.com.
About LaSalle Network
LaSalle Network is a national staffing, recruiting and culture firm with business units that specialize in accounting and finance, administrative, call center, healthcare revenue cycle, human resources, marketing, sales, supply chain, technology and executive search. Since inception in 1998, LaSalle has worked with thousands of clients and placed thousands of candidates in temporary, temporary-to-
