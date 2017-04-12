HyTrust Expands into Singapore Market with Its Cloud Workload Security Solutions HyTrust partners with Complete Solution Finder (CSF) to bring virtualization and cloud security solutions to Singapore to help address cloud security challenges MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - April 18, 2017 - PRLog --



"HyTrust recognizes the security and data compliance challenges that organizations in the ASEAN market are faced with. This is why we are pleased to partner with Complete Solution Finder (CSF), who also has significant virtualization, cloud and network security expertise in region," said Patrick Conte, Vice President of International Business at HyTrust. "With CSF's knowledge and relationships with key resellers and service providers, we know they will be an incredible partner in providing regional enterprise and government customers access to HyTrust's leading workload security solutions that can accelerate transformation to a software-defined data center (SDDC)."



"Complete Solution Finder strives to deliver great customer service with leading technologies. As we witness the gradual shift of the traditional IT infrastructure to virtual infrastructure in the ASEAN region, we are looking forward to defining fresh opportunities with HyTrust to meet the increasing demands for cloud security solutions," said Lawrence Woo, Managing Director at Complete Solution Finder. "We believe HyTrust will be a great fit in the Cyber Security landscape to enhance the security of organizations' cloud solutions in the region."



About HyTrust



HyTrust's mission is to make private, public and hybrid cloud infrastructure more trustworthy for enterprises, service providers and government agencies. HyTrust provides solutions that automate security controls for software-defined computing, networking and storage workloads to achieve the highest levels of visibility, granular policy control and data protection. HyTrust customers benefit from being able to accelerate cloud and virtualization cost savings while improving their security posture by automating and enforcing security policies in real time, adapting quickly to compliance requirements, and preventing unplanned outages.



Headquartered in Mountain View, CA, HyTrust is backed by the leading providers of strategic IT infrastructure including VMware, Cisco, Intel and Fortinet; by the vanguard of innovative solutions for the intelligence community, In-Q-Tel; and by a world class group of financial investors including Sway Ventures, Granite Ventures, Trident Capital and Vanedge Capital. HyTrust was recently named one of CRN's "20 Coolest Cloud Security Vendors", a recipient of VMworld's 2015 Gold Award for Security/Compliance and Virtualization, and the Most Innovative Cloud Company at Intel Security Focus 2015.



About Complete Solution Finder



Founded in 2005, Complete Solution Finder is a Singapore-based, Information Security focused regional Value Added Distributor (VAD) with partners across ASEAN. Complete Solution Finder is committed to helping enterprises with their information security initiatives by providing both best-of-breed and cost-effective products from leading innovative technology vendors.



