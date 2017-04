Chelsea Arts Film Festival, NYC

The Set NYC presents: Chelsea Arts Films Festival An event to help create a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org.

-- The Set NYC presents: Chelsea Arts Films Festival An event to help create a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org. Freedom Ladder is a global non-profit organization dedicated to making the world safe for children by educating them about the issues that are important to their lives using popular entertainment and inspiring them to live lives of courage, inspiration, and joy. An art show / exhibition by New York City's finest artists. Food catered by Noel's Kitchen including Carrot Soufflé. A film Screening by NYC's finest filmmakers. Win prizes at our Freedom Ladder raffle table. Network, enjoy art, connect with people, enjoy our Grey Goose bar & help end child trafficking with www.freedomladder.org. 8:10pm:Michael Piper-Younie Film Screenings. Fine art exhibition: 6pm- 8:10pm. And above all these put on love, which binds everything together in perfect harmony Colossians 3:14Exhibiting Artists & Filmmakers:Michael Piper-YounieMaria MijaresKithelman ToussaintShaul Ryan LifshitzPaul StipkovitchMarlon DavilaEliza DavidErica FeminoMac HutchinsonMicheline GilMario GilLettecha JohnsonTawny BaroneKelsey DavilaDavid ChiuSam SAnya ElliotPhil HarrisCrispin SheridanMicael Magalhaes8:10 PM Film Screenings:Michael Piper-YounieFriday, April 28 2017 6pm - 9:00pmHoly Apostles Gallery, 296 9th Ave Chelsea ManhattanFilms presentation:8:10pmwww.thesetnyc.comwww.instagram.com/setnyc