United® Real Estate Welcomes Additional Franchise Development Directors
United hires Roger Rolewicz and Kathy Dannewitz to keep pace with the accelerated expansion of its franchise network in 2017
"United Real Estate is growing extensively in both agent and office count. At the end of 2016, we had exceeded our growth expectation in our franchise network and have continued to receive an influx of interest in owning United franchises. In order to accommodate for this rapid growth, we selected experienced individuals to assist in selecting the right partners who will embrace our high-growth, entrepreneurial model," said Peter Giese, President United Real Estate. "Roger Rolewicz and Kathy Dannewitz have a successful track record in franchise business development that we strongly believe will continue to expand United's presence, knowledge and power in the real estate industry."
Roger Rolewicz is an award-winning sales professional with over 20 years in franchise business development. Rolewicz's comprehensive experience has ranged in assisting entrepreneurs starting a new business to helping well-established multi-unit offices flourish and grow through franchising. Recognized throughout his career for his success in local, regional, national and international sales, Rolewicz will bring a strong contribution to the United team.
"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to bring my experience to the United team," says Rolewicz, Franchise Development Director. "United Real Estate is growing at an exciting rate and I look forward to finding the right partners to join the network. United's agent-centric model with industry-leading technology, training and marketing solutions will allow for future offices to grow their businesses successfully as United Real Estate continues to expand."
Kathy Dannewitz joins the United Real Estate brand with a 16-year career in the franchising industry. Throughout her career, Dannewitz has had diverse experience with sales, development, operations and consulting for startups as well as brand establishment which has formed her passion for working with startup companies. In addition, Dannewitz has been a licensed real estate agent in the state of Louisiana for over 10 years, practicing both residential and commercial transactions. With her experience and expertise in the real estate industry from an agent to franchise development, Dannewitz will be a great asset in assisting the United network in its rapid expansion.
"With a career in both the franchise development and real estate, I am thrilled to assist in expanding United Real Estate to the Southeastern U.S. markets," said Dannewitz, Franchise Development Director. "I am passionate in supporting entrepreneurs achieve their dream of franchise ownership and the United Real Estate model is the model of the future for both brokers and agents to succeed."
