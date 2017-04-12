 
United® Real Estate Welcomes Additional Franchise Development Directors

United hires Roger Rolewicz and Kathy Dannewitz to keep pace with the accelerated expansion of its franchise network in 2017
 
 
DALLAS - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- United® Real Estate, a rapidly growing real estate company, announces that Roger Rolewicz and Kathy Dannewitz will be joining their organization as Franchise Directors. Rolewicz and Dannewitz will facilitate the expansion of United's market presence nationally by establishing relationships with independent real estate companies, evaluating and selecting new franchisees and assisting existing franchisees with business expansion.

"United Real Estate is growing extensively in both agent and office count. At the end of 2016, we had exceeded our growth expectation in our franchise network and have continued to receive an influx of interest in owning United franchises. In order to accommodate for this rapid growth, we selected experienced individuals to assist in selecting the right partners who will embrace our high-growth, entrepreneurial model," said Peter Giese, President United Real Estate. "Roger Rolewicz and Kathy Dannewitz have a successful track record in franchise business development that we strongly believe will continue to expand United's presence, knowledge and power in the real estate industry."

Roger Rolewicz is an award-winning sales professional with over 20 years in franchise business development. Rolewicz's comprehensive experience has ranged in assisting entrepreneurs starting a new business to helping well-established multi-unit offices flourish and grow through franchising. Recognized throughout his career for his success in local, regional, national and international sales, Rolewicz will bring a strong contribution to the United team.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to bring my experience to the United team," says Rolewicz, Franchise Development Director. "United Real Estate is growing at an exciting rate and I look forward to finding the right partners to join the network. United's agent-centric model with industry-leading technology, training and marketing solutions will allow for future offices to grow their businesses successfully as United Real Estate continues to expand."

Kathy Dannewitz joins the United Real Estate brand with a 16-year career in the franchising industry. Throughout her career, Dannewitz has had diverse experience with sales, development, operations and consulting for startups as well as brand establishment which has formed her passion for working with startup companies. In addition, Dannewitz has been a licensed real estate agent in the state of Louisiana for over 10 years, practicing both residential and commercial transactions. With her experience and expertise in the real estate industry from an agent to franchise development, Dannewitz will be a great asset in assisting the United network in its rapid expansion.

"With a career in both the franchise development and real estate, I am thrilled to assist in expanding United Real Estate to the Southeastern U.S. markets," said Dannewitz, Franchise Development Director. "I am passionate in supporting entrepreneurs achieve their dream of franchise ownership and the United Real Estate model is the model of the future for both brokers and agents to succeed."

To learn more about United Real Estate's franchise offering, visit GrowWithUnited.com.

A Closer Look at United Real Estate

United Real Estate (http://www.unitedrealestate.com/) – a division of the United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to the challenges facing agents in the residential real estate brokerage industry. Providing the latest training, marketing and technology tools to both agents and brokers under a 100-percent commission strategy, United Real Estate makes it more profitable for an agent to sell real estate and for real estate brokers to leverage a complete system to better grow a successful, thriving real estate brokerage. Named as a "frontrunner" in the real estate industry in 2013, "part of the next generation of real estate brokers" in 2014, as well as being listed in the "Power 200 Most Influential" in 2015, 2016 and 2017 by the Stefan Swanepoel Power 200 TRENDS Report, United Real Estate has more than 50 offices and over 2,700 agents. Through a worldwide franchise solution, United continues to rapidly expand and was named to the Inc 5000 fastest growing private companies in 2015 and 2016. Driven by an unwavering commitment to giving back, a pillar of United's core values and guiding principles, United Real Estate is proud to support and partner with Autism Speaks, the world's leading autism science and advocacy organization, as United's charity of choice.

