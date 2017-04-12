News By Tag
Kelley Kronenberg Partner Alison Walters Named to 25 Most Influential Women in Collections
Mrs. Walters has more than a decade of experience in collection matters. She focuses her practice on Creditor's Rights, Commercial Litigation, Bankruptcy and Insurance Subrogation. As a leader in her field, she serves as a board member for NARCA (National Creditors Bar Association)
Active in the Tampa legal community, she is a member of the Tampa Bay Bankruptcy Bar Association, the Hillsborough County Bar Association, and the Hillsborough Association of Women's Lawyers.
Mrs. Walters earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Loyola University in New Orleans and her Juris Doctor degree from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law, where she was a member of the National Moot Court Team. She is admitted to practice law in Florida as well as the United States District Courts for the Middle, Southern and Northern Districts of Florida.
About Kelley Kronenberg
Kelley Kronenberg is a diverse, full-service business law firm that provides litigation and other legal services to established corporations, insurance companies, entrepreneurs and individuals in Florida and other regions of the U.S. More than 115 attorneys strong, the firm offers 25 distinct practice areas throughout its network of ten offices in Florida and Illinois. Founded in 1980, Kelley Kronenberg was built on relationships and continues to grow and excel because of its strength, offering sound legal counsel and exceptional client service. Kelley Kronenberg is ranked in the Top 25 Largest Law Firms in South Florida by the South Florida Business Journal, and has been recognized as a Top Law Firm in Florida by the South Florida Legal Guide and LexisNexis ® Martindale-Hubbell®
