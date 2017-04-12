 
News By Tag
* Kelley Kronenberg
* Alison Verges Walters
* Collection Advisory Magazine
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Tampa
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312


Kelley Kronenberg Partner Alison Walters Named to 25 Most Influential Women in Collections

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Kelley Kronenberg
* Alison Verges Walters
* Collection Advisory Magazine

Industry:
* Legal

Location:
* Tampa - Florida - US

TAMPA, Fla. - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Alison Verges Walters, a Partner in the Tampa office of full-service business law firm Kelley Kronenberg, was named one of the 25 Most Influential Women in Collections by Collection Advisor Magazine, a national magazine designed exclusively for collection professionals.

Mrs. Walters has more than a decade of experience in collection matters. She focuses her practice on Creditor's Rights, Commercial Litigation, Bankruptcy and Insurance Subrogation. As a leader in her field, she serves as a board member for NARCA (National Creditors Bar Association), Chair of The Florida Bar Small Claims Rules Committee, and is a past President of the Florida Creditors Bar Association. She is also a member of the Business Law Section of The Florida Bar and the ABI (American Bankruptcy Institute). Additionally, she has presented seminars on collection issues to the National Association of Retail Collection Attorneys as well as the Florida Creditors Bar Association.

Active in the Tampa legal community, she is a member of the Tampa Bay Bankruptcy Bar Association, the Hillsborough County Bar Association, and the Hillsborough Association of Women's Lawyers.

Mrs. Walters earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Loyola University in New Orleans and her Juris Doctor degree from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law, where she was a member of the National Moot Court Team. She is admitted to practice law in Florida as well as the United States District Courts for the Middle, Southern and Northern Districts of Florida.

###

About Kelley Kronenberg

Kelley Kronenberg is a diverse, full-service business law firm that provides litigation and other legal services to established corporations, insurance companies, entrepreneurs and individuals in Florida and other regions of the U.S. More than 115 attorneys strong, the firm offers 25 distinct practice areas throughout its network of ten offices in Florida and Illinois.  Founded in 1980, Kelley Kronenberg was built on relationships and continues to grow and excel because of its strength, offering sound legal counsel and exceptional client service. Kelley Kronenberg is ranked in the Top 25 Largest Law Firms in South Florida by the South Florida Business Journal, and has been recognized as a Top Law Firm in Florida by the South Florida Legal Guide and LexisNexis ® Martindale-Hubbell®.   More information on practice areas and office locations is available at www.kelleykronenberg.com.

Contact
Kelley Kronenberg
***@kelleykronenberg.com
End
Source:
Email:***@kelleykronenberg.com Email Verified
Tags:Kelley Kronenberg, Alison Verges Walters, Collection Advisory Magazine
Industry:Legal
Location:Tampa - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Kelley Kronenberg News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share