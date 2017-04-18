 

Trophy Nissan Gets Shot at Guinness World Records Title

 
MESQUITE, Texas - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- On Sunday, May 7, from 2-6 p.m., Trophy Nissan will have the chance to set a new Guinness World Records title for "The Largest Parade of Nissans."

Starting at Mesquite Poteet High School and ending at Trophy Nissan, we anticipate drivers of hundreds of Nissans old and new to join us in making history. The parade is open to Nissan owners and the general public. The current record of 225 Nissans was set on April 11, 2010.

Following the parade, there will be a variety of fun things to enjoy at our dealership, including music, giveaway, face painting and more. As part of our month-long customer appreciation event, "Trophy Nissan's Celebration," the parade is an excellent opportunity for you to get out and have some family-friendly fun.

In addition, there will also be plenty of delicious food from six of Dallas' most recognized food trucks. It's all part of the "Food Truck Smackdown" event, which allows the first 500 customers to vote on their favorite bites. The food truck winner will be awarded $1,000.

Can't make it? No problem. You can catch all the fun on our Facebook page, where the parade will be broadcast live.

Source:
Email:***@trophynissan.com
Tags:Nissan, Cars, Events, Automotive, Mesquite
Industry:Automotive
Location:Mesquite - Texas - United States
Subject:Events
Page Updated Last on: Apr 18, 2017
