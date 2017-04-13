 
Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413

MACE Writing Debuts New Professional Resume Editing Service

MACE Writing, a writing, editing, inbound marketing, and consulting company, has added a new service to their arsenal—professional resume editing.
 
 
Liz Heflin, Founder of MACE Writing
Liz Heflin, Founder of MACE Writing
 
WHITEFISH, Mont. - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- In response to an increasingly competitive job market, MACE Writing has officially added résumé editing to their existing services. When people are on the job hunt, this service helps them stand out in a crowd and make favorable first impressions when it matters most.

"When you apply to a job, the very first thing a hiring manager sees and associates with you is often your résumé," said MACE Writing founder, Liz Heflin. "If that résumé has typos or simple grammatical errors, you've automatically made an unfavorable first impression, and in this job climate, companies can afford to be picky. A résumé can get thrown in the trash for something as trivial as the wrong kind of 'there.'"

For a professional editor from MACE Writing to work on a résumé, it costs $50 per hour, with nearly all résumé edits taking between one to three hours. This service is distinct from résumé writing, which creates a résumé from scratch, and it also isn't a design or layout service.

While some companies offering similar services guarantee job placement, MACE Writing is careful to be clear about expectations and honest and up front about results.

"Nothing—not even the best résumé in the world—can guarantee anyone a position, and we're not about to make those kinds of unsubstantiated promises to our clients," said Heflin. "That being said, one thing is clear. If a standout résumé does help you get a job, the service absolutely pays for itself many times over."

Like all services offered through MACE Writing, résumé editing was added strategically and with quality and value in mind.

"With everything we do, the goal at MACE Writing is always to provide concrete value to our customers," said Heflin. "Having a perfectly polished résumé is step one to getting to that interview stage, and we're proud and excited to play whatever role we can in helping people on their way to exciting new career opportunities."

If you're interested in MACE Writing's résumé editing services, you can learn more here: www.macewriting.com/r%C3%A9sum%C3%A9-edit. For additional details about how to select the right résumé editor, check out this guide from MACE Writing: www.macewriting.com/blog/professional-r%C3%A9sum%C3%A9-ed....

Contact
Liz Heflin, Founder and Lead Writer
MACE Writing
info@macewriting.com
