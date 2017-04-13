News By Tag
RW Collins Selects TalentGuard to Streamline Employee Safety and Certification Compliance
RW Collins Co. will use TalentGuard's Certification Tracking Software to manage employee certifications.
Like all companies that have employees who operate machinery, safety and compliance are critical and required for the company's success. Before selecting TalentGuard, RW Collins managed employee certifications through a printed records system. This system did not provide the level of certainty and employee data control that would guarantee a safe and compliant work environment. RW Collins selected TalentGuard's software because it could do just what they wanted – ensure a safe and compliant work environment by guaranteeing certification documents are managed efficiently and up to date.
"Our goal is to empower our employees to keep their digital certification records up to date, and for management to have streamlined access to all of our data. Our compliance with state and federal safety regulations on job sites is vital to our continued success. TalentGuard's features met our needs in terms of digitizing our employee's records and keeping up to date on important safety certifications vital to our success" said Ann Collins, President of RW Collins Co.
"TalentGuard is excited to help RW Collins maintain their safety and compliance. We understand how strict compliance regulations are and how the success of a business in this industry is dependent on compliant operations. Our software will guarantee that their certifications are up to date and will leave no room for missed information. TalentGuard is honored that RW Collins put their employee's safety in our hands" said TalentGuard CEO, Linda Ginac.
About TalentGuard, Inc.
Through its network of trusted integration partners, TalentGuard is seamlessly integrated with the broader HCM ecosystem including HRIS, Applicant Tracking, Compensation Management and Learning Management. For more information, visit talentguard.com.
