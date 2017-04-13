 
News By Tag
* Certifications
* Compliance
* Safety
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Austin
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413


RW Collins Selects TalentGuard to Streamline Employee Safety and Certification Compliance

RW Collins Co. will use TalentGuard's Certification Tracking Software to manage employee certifications.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Certifications
Compliance
Safety

Industry:
Construction

Location:
Austin - Texas - US

Subject:
Partnerships

AUSTIN, Texas - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- TalentGuard, the Predictive People Development company, announced today that RW Collins Co., an environmental remediation, excavation & UST removal company, selected TalentGuard's Certification Tracking software to improve safety and certification compliance management.

Like all companies that have employees who operate machinery, safety and compliance are critical and required for the company's success. Before selecting TalentGuard, RW Collins managed employee certifications through a printed records system. This system did not provide the level of certainty and employee data control that would guarantee a safe and compliant work environment. RW Collins selected TalentGuard's software because it could do just what they wanted – ensure a safe and compliant work environment by guaranteeing certification documents are managed efficiently and up to date.

"Our goal is to empower our employees to keep their digital certification records up to date, and for management to have streamlined access to all of our data. Our compliance with state and federal safety regulations on job sites is vital to our continued success.  TalentGuard's features met our needs in terms of digitizing our employee's records and keeping up to date on important safety certifications vital to our success" said Ann Collins, President of RW Collins Co.

"TalentGuard is excited to help RW Collins maintain their safety and compliance. We understand how strict compliance regulations are and how the success of a business in this industry is dependent on compliant operations. Our software will guarantee that their certifications are up to date and will leave no room for missed information. TalentGuard is honored that RW Collins put their employee's safety in our hands" said TalentGuard CEO, Linda Ginac.

###

About TalentGuard, Inc.
TalentGuard is a global provider of competency-based talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. Our cloud-based software suite is unmatched in its ability to engage and retain employees. Our integrated technology helps organizations automate performance management, 360 degree feedback, career pathing, succession planning, individual development planning and certification tracking. TalentGuard also helps improve business outcomes with our extended network of credentialed career coaches, training programs and content.

Through its network of trusted integration partners, TalentGuard is seamlessly integrated with the broader HCM ecosystem including HRIS, Applicant Tracking, Compensation Management and Learning Management. For more information, visit talentguard.com.

Contact
Anthony Campagnano
***@talentguard.com
End
Source:
Email:***@talentguard.com Email Verified
Tags:Certifications, Compliance, Safety
Industry:Construction
Location:Austin - Texas - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
TalentGuard PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share