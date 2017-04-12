News By Tag
Limited Time Special Offer on Pacvac Commercial Backpack Vacuum Cleaners from Anderson Trade
Anderson Trade is a nationwide supplier of vacuum, carpet and hard floor cleaners and accessories. One of their leading lines is the backpack commercial cleaner Pacvac, currently running with a limited time special offer on all eligible purchases.
Anderson Trade is an established supplier to the commercial and domestic cleaning markets across the UK. The company reveals that Pacvac is one of its bestselling commercial lines and believes that the reason for its success can be put down to its ergonomic design which promotes good posture in use, as well as its portability and the power behind it.
"The Pacvac is so easy to use, yet so powerful," says Anderson Trade. "The machines are specifically designed to provide the user with a comfortable experience, plus if you've got awkward to reach places that need cleaning, the ultra-light battery powered model really is the ideal machine because it has been created with stairs, lifts and transportation vehicles in mind."
Pacvac is currently running a limited time offer on all purchases of the Superpro 700 and Superpro battery 700 Backpack Vacuum Cleaners. Anyone buying either model will receive a free service kit worth £50 with every purchase.
The offer is available from 1 March to 30 April 2017 through all UK and Europe authorised distributors, Anderson Trade being one of them.Terms and conditions apply.
The Worldwide Cleaning Association revealed in its publication The Official ISSA 612 Cleaning Times & Tasks that backpack vacuums are almost three times more productive than canister and upright vacuums.
The Pacvac Superpro range balances durability and efficiency with comfort. Enhanced by the world-class ergonomic harness, the lightweight backpacks are designed to fit all body shapes. The models all feature high level filtration which when combined with Pacvac's unique airflow process leads to the very best possible suction performance.
To find out more about the Pacvac backpack commercial vacuum cleaner range, visit https://www.anderson-
