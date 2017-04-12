News By Tag
Celebrity Parents Gifted Luxury Backstage Bag Celebrity Baby Baskets
Hollywood's hottest parents receive exclusive coveted gift baskets with luxury items for their new babies
The April 2017 edition Backstage Bags Celebrity Baby Basket included products from the following amazing sponsors:
buybuy Baby - your one stop shop for a fantastic selection of baby merchandise including strollers, baby nursery furniture, crib bedding, diapers and more
Diono – offering some of the safest, award-winning convertible car seats on the market
Attipas – as light as a sock but more supportive than a pre walker to support your little one from their very first steps until 4 years of age
My Baby's Heartbeat Bear – the sound of your baby's heartbeat recorded in a precious heartbeat animal
Tommee Tippee – offering a huge range of simple and intuitive baby products for breast feeding, diapering, bottle feeding and more
Baby Anti Monkey Butt – born from the desire to prevent the problem of diaper rash and other skin irritations
Stemcyte - the Most Trusted Cord Blood Bank offering preservation and storage services
Thirty-One Gifts – providing fashionable, functional and affordable purses, totes and other products to make life easier
Products on the Go – Little Toes on the Go diaper changing sets for busy parents everywhere
Baby Deer - offering a wide selection of stylish footwear for each stage of a babies development available im crib, crawling and walking stages
Munchkin - develops innovative, modern, and credible products for babies and children that make parents' lives easier and more enjoyable
Silverette – small cups crafted out of pure 925 silver that fit over and protect nipples while breastfeeding
Kai – a light and intoxicating scent of gardenia wrapped in white exotics
Ash – stylish leather footwear for babies, kids and adults
Tiare Hawaii – for the wildflower, traveler and gypsy at heart
ABOUT BACKSTAGE BAG CELEBRITY BABY BASKETS: Backstage Bag produces the most sought after and exclusive Celebrity Baby and Kids baskets for Hollywood's hottest parents. With over 9 years in the celebrity product placement business, Backstage Bag is the leader in celebrity gifting.
SPONSORSHIP: For product inclusion in a future gifting opportunity, please contact Amy Boatwright: amy@celebritybabybaskets.com www.celebritybabybaskets.com
