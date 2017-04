Celebrity Parents Gifted Luxury Backstage Bag Celebrity Baby Baskets

Hollywood's hottest parents receive exclusive coveted gift baskets with luxury items for their new babies

-- Hollywood's most notable names received a very impressive baby and kids basket thanks to Backstage Bag Celebrity Baby Baskets and all of their generous sponsors. These baskets included various products perfect for parents with new babies as well as items for their older children. Paying attention to the needs of parents and sourcing the most innovative and exciting new products, this basket was sure to please even the most fussy of parents. Pregnancy and Newborn magazine will feature a Backstage Bag Celebrity Baby Basket in an upcoming issue and online. Readers will have the chance to enter and win a basket just like the one the celebrity moms received.The April 2017 edition Backstage Bags Celebrity Baby Basket included products from the following amazing sponsors:- your one stop shop for a fantastic selection of baby merchandise including strollers, baby nursery furniture, crib bedding, diapers and more– offering some of the safest, award-winning convertible car seats on the market– as light as a sock but more supportive than a pre walker to support your little one from their very first steps until 4 years of age– the sound of your baby's heartbeat recorded in a precious heartbeat animal– offering a huge range of simple and intuitive baby products for breast feeding, diapering, bottle feeding and more– born from the desire to prevent the problem of diaper rash and other skin irritations- the Most Trusted Cord Blood Bank offering preservation and storage services– providing fashionable, functional and affordable purses, totes and other products to make life easier– Little Toes on the Go diaper changing sets for busy parents everywhere- offering a wide selection of stylish footwear for each stage of a babies development available im crib, crawling and walking stages- develops innovative, modern, and credible products for babies and children that make parents' lives easier and more enjoyable– small cups crafted out of pure 925 silver that fit over and protect nipples while breastfeeding– a light and intoxicating scent of gardenia wrapped in white exotics– stylish leather footwear for babies, kids and adults– for the wildflower, traveler and gypsy at heartBackstage Bag produces the most sought after and exclusive Celebrity Baby and Kids baskets for Hollywood's hottest parents. With over 9 years in the celebrity product placement business, Backstage Bag is the leader in celebrity gifting.: For product inclusion in a future gifting opportunity, please contact Amy Boatwright: amy@celebritybabybaskets.com www.celebritybabybaskets.com