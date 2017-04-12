News By Tag
LUMA –Luxury Matchmaking Now Available in St. Louis, MO
LUMA has two options for singles to join; entry to a free database of 20,000 singles and as a Premium Client.
Entry to the free database doesn't guarantee a match, but does provide the chance to be paired with an exclusive Premium Client.
Premium Clients receive a personalized matchmaking experience with Date Coaching from a LUMA Matchmaker. The Matchmakers get to know their client's personality traits and desires, and then matches them with an eligible match.
Premium services range anywhere from $2800 to $50,000. With an 83% success rate, LUMA- Luxury Matchmaking is dedicated to helping clientele attract, meet and retain healthy, long-term relationships.
For more information about LUMA- Luxury Matchmaking, visit www.lumasearch.com or call 1-844-822-5862.
