LUMA –Luxury Matchmaking Now Available in St. Louis, MO

 
ST. LOUIS - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- LUMA, Luxury Matchmaking is an exclusive boutique Matchmaking Firm that helps single Executives and Professionals create long-lasting committed relationships. April Davis, Founder and CEO, established LUMA in 2010 and has since expanded its services to over 20 cities nationwide, bringing together hundreds of couples.

LUMA has two options for singles to join; entry to a free database of 20,000 singles and as a Premium Client.

Entry to the free database doesn't guarantee a match, but  does provide the chance to be paired with an exclusive Premium Client.

Premium Clients receive a personalized matchmaking experience with Date Coaching from a LUMA Matchmaker. The Matchmakers get to know their client's personality traits and desires, and then matches them with an eligible match.

Premium services range anywhere from $2800 to $50,000. With an 83% success rate, LUMA- Luxury Matchmaking is dedicated to helping clientele attract, meet and retain healthy, long-term relationships.

For more information about LUMA- Luxury Matchmaking, visit www.lumasearch.com or call 1-844-822-5862.
