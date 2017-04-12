News By Tag
Summit Releases Session by Tess Clarke to the Public on Refugees and The Christian Response
With the recent United States air strikes in Syria and the United States government still rejecting their refugees, summit curators, Lisa N. Alexander and Kerry Connelly, knew it was necessary to release this session to raise awareness of Seek The Peace and the humanitarian crisis concerning refugees to everyone.
According to the United Nations, there are more than 21 million refugees worldwide and over 50 percent of those are children. With these startling facts, Seek The Peace is a Christian based organization that aims to equip refugees to be leaders in the United States and abroad in their home country. Through programs centered around mending broken relationships in violent conflict and political advocacy, the organization hopes to restore hope to millions of people through organization initiatives and supporting other Christian based programs such as We Welcome Refugees.
The Whole Woman Virtual Summit, held March 27-31, featured both live day and evening sessions with several key women who are subject matter experts in the social justice realm. For more information on the summit please visit, http://www.thewholewomansummit.com.
The session can be watched here https://vimeo.com/
