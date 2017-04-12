 
FCJ Christian Life Centre Awarded Community Fund for Canada's 150th

"Supporting efforts towards reconciliation of Indigenous and Non-Indigenous Canadians"
 
 
NEW BLOOD - the story of Siksika Chief, Vincent Yellow Old Woman
NEW BLOOD - the story of Siksika Chief, Vincent Yellow Old Woman
 
CALGARY, Alberta - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- FCJ Christian Life Centre (the "FCJ Centre") is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a grant from the Community Fund for Canada's 150th. The funds will go towards partially financing this year's FCJ Centre's Canada 150th Aboriginal Awareness Day one-day event initiative.

This one-day event is one effort among many being made during this anniversary year, to work towards reconciliation with Indigenous and Non-Indigenous Canadians. The purpose is to promote pride, understanding and awareness of Aboriginal cultures, traditions and contributions to Canadian society. One of the highlight of the day will be elder story-telling, drumming and prayer with Kelly and Daphne Good Eagle.

Students from Strathmore High School dance, Glee Club and Blackfoot classes have joined with drummers from the Siksika Nation to create and perform NEW BLOOD, the story of Siksika Chief, Vincent Yellow Old Woman. Featuring poetry, music, contemporary and traditional dance, the show is inspired by the Writing-On-Stone petroglyphs and relates Old Woman's experience as a child in residential school, how he fought to reclaim his way of life, and how he became a great Chief to his people.

This project envisions active participation in a process of revealing Canada, and in particular Southern Alberta history and heritage, regarding Treaty 7. It will bring together youth from various high schools to celebrate our diversity in inclusive ways and support efforts towards reconciliation of Indigenous and Non-Indigenous Canadians to help shape Canada for the future.

This initiative is made possible by generous donations not only from corporations but from individuals who share our vision and the Community Fund for Canada's 150th, a collaboration between The Calgary Foundation, the Government of Canada, and extraordinary leaders from coast to coast to coast.

If you would like to join the FCJ Centre by financially supporting similar initiatives, please contact Natasha Sorobey at (403) 228-4215 or click the link https://www.canadahelps.org/dn/6938  to make a donation.

#Canada150 #CFC150

Contact
FCJ Retreat & Conference Centre
(403) 228-4215
natasha.sorobey@fcjcentre.ca
