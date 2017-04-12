News By Tag
Warner Norcross Offers Seminar on Human Resources, Benefits
The law firm Warner Norcross & Judd LLP is again offering its popular seminar on human resources and benefits.
The seminar is broken into half-day blocks with overview discussions and then breakout sessions. The morning section will focus on employee benefits and kick off with a general discussion about legislative updates and current trends. The afternoon block will present information on labor and employment, opening with a general overview of legislative updates.
Breakout sessions will cover these topics:
· Recent legal developments in the employee benefits area and anticipated changes ahead
· Myths about benefit plans and the processes that plan sponsors can rely on to evaluate what is and isn't true
· Developments relating to wellness programs both in courts and regulatory activity
· Strategies to incentivize employees, including cash bonuses, equity incentives and deferred compensation
· Best practices for defined contribution retirement plans
· Review of recent significant legislative and regulatory developments and court decisions affecting the workplace
· What to expect from the Trump administration in terms of legislation and regulation
· Employers' legal obligations and tips to avoid common HR pitfalls
· Review of the Fair Labor Standards Act and what's on the horizon
· Labor laws in other states
For more information on the program, visit http://www.wnj.com/
The seminar also includes a networking lunch.
To register, please visithttp://www.wnj.com/
About Warner Norcross
By providing discerning and proactive legal advice, Warner Norcross & Judd LLP builds a better partnership with its clients. Warner Norcross is a corporate law firm with 230 attorneys practicing in eight offices throughout Michigan: Grand Rapids, Southfield, Macomb County, Midland, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, Holland and Lansing. To learn more, visit www.wnj.com, follow us on Twitter @WNJLLP or connect on LinkedIn.
