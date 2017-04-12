 
Warner Norcross Offers Seminar on Human Resources, Benefits

The law firm Warner Norcross & Judd LLP is again offering its popular seminar on human resources and benefits.
 
 
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- The annual event's focus is "Strategy, Risk Management and Best Practices for Benefits and HR Professionals." Approximately 20 attorneys specializing in employee benefits, labor and employment law will present sessions on May 23 at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel.

The seminar is broken into half-day blocks with overview discussions and then breakout sessions. The morning section will focus on employee benefits and kick off with a general discussion about legislative updates and current trends. The afternoon block will present information on labor and employment, opening with a general overview of legislative updates.

Breakout sessions will cover these topics:

·       Recent legal developments in the employee benefits area and anticipated changes ahead

·       Myths about benefit plans and the processes that plan sponsors can rely on to evaluate what is and isn't true

·       Developments relating to wellness programs both in courts and regulatory activity

·       Strategies to incentivize employees, including cash bonuses, equity incentives and deferred compensation

·       Best practices for defined contribution retirement plans

·       Review of recent significant legislative and regulatory developments and court decisions affecting the workplace

·       What to expect from the Trump administration in terms of legislation and regulation

·       Employers' legal obligations and tips to avoid common HR pitfalls

·       Review of the Fair Labor Standards Act and what's on the horizon

·       Labor laws in other states

For more information on the program, visit http://www.wnj.com/WarnerNorcrossJudd/media/files/uploads....

The seminar also includes a networking lunch.

To register, please visithttp://www.wnj.com/News-and-Events/Events/2017-HR-Seminar.

About Warner Norcross

   By providing discerning and proactive legal advice, Warner Norcross & Judd LLP builds a better partnership with its clients. Warner Norcross is a corporate law firm with 230 attorneys practicing in eight offices throughout Michigan: Grand Rapids, Southfield, Macomb County, Midland, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, Holland and Lansing. To learn more, visit www.wnj.com, follow us on Twitter @WNJLLP or connect on LinkedIn.

Contact
Sabo PR
***@sabo-pr.com
Source:Warner Norcross & Judd LLP
Email:***@sabo-pr.com Email Verified
