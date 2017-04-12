News By Tag
Caregivers for older adults with dementia, Alzheimer's invited to free support groups
May 2 at Smith Village in Chicago, May 4 at Smith Crossing in Orland Park
At 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, Smith Village will screen, "Bathing without a Battle," said memory support coordinator Diane Morgan. She added the short film is about "creating a better bathing experience for persons with Alzheimer's disease." Smith Village is at 2320 W. 113th Place in Chicago. To reserve your place, please call 773-474-7300 or send an email to familyandfriends@
Beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, Smith Crossing at 10501 Emilie Lane in Orland Park (enter at 104th Avenue and 183rd Street) will welcome guest Liz Fronczek from Great Lakes Caring to discuss the benefits to having home care and private duty services to care for someone affected by Alzheimer's/
Light refreshments will be served before both meetings end at 7:30 p.m.
About Smith Senior Living
Smith Senior Living, a not-for-profit organization serving older adults, sponsors the only life plan communities in the Southwest sector of metropolitan Chicago. An innovative leader in providing the finest services and care, Smith established its first community in 1924. Today it provides spacious independent living residences, and apartments for assisted living, memory support and skilled nursing care.
For more information about Smith Crossing call 708-326-2300 or visit http://www.SmithCrossing.org. For Smith Village call 773-474-7300 or visit http://www.SmithVillage.org.
—30—
Contact
Dan Roberts (312) 259-7469
***@skpr.net
