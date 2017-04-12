 
News By Tag
* Seniors
* Alzheimer S
* Dementia
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312

Caregivers for older adults with dementia, Alzheimer's invited to free support groups

May 2 at Smith Village in Chicago, May 4 at Smith Crossing in Orland Park
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Seniors
* Alzheimer S
* Dementia

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Chicago - Illinois - US

CHICAGO - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Two area life plan communities, Smith Village in Chicago's Beverly/Morgan Park neighborhood and Smith Crossing in Orland Park, are inviting nearby residents who are caregivers for older adults with dementia to attend free memory care support groups.
     At 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, Smith Village will screen, "Bathing without a Battle," said memory support coordinator Diane Morgan. She added the short film is about "creating a better bathing experience for persons with Alzheimer's disease." Smith Village is at 2320 W. 113th Place in Chicago. To reserve your place, please call 773-474-7300 or send an email to familyandfriends@smithvillage.org.
    Beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, Smith Crossing at 10501 Emilie Lane in Orland Park (enter at 104th Avenue and 183rd Street) will welcome guest Liz Fronczek from Great Lakes Caring to discuss the benefits to having home care and private duty services to care for someone affected by Alzheimer's/dementia. Facilitating a discussion afterward will be director of resident service Amie Swim and life enrichment director Dana Mahler. To reserve a seat, please call 708-326-2300 or send an email to familyandfriends@smithcrossing.org.
    Light refreshments will be served before both meetings end at 7:30 p.m.
About Smith Senior Living
    Smith Senior Living, a not-for-profit organization serving older adults, sponsors the only life plan communities in the Southwest sector of metropolitan Chicago. An innovative leader in providing the finest services and care, Smith established its first community in 1924. Today it provides spacious independent living residences, and apartments for assisted living, memory support and skilled nursing care.
    For more information about Smith Crossing call 708-326-2300 or visit http://www.SmithCrossing.org. For Smith Village call 773-474-7300 or visit http://www.SmithVillage.org.
         —30—

Contact
Dan Roberts (312) 259-7469
***@skpr.net
End
Source:Smith Senior Living
Email:***@skpr.net Email Verified
Tags:Seniors, Alzheimer S, Dementia
Industry:Health
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Sheila King Public Relations News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share