Revelation Games announce Rise of the King
Launches Kickstarter for new Action-Adventure game with survival focus
Rise of the King is a third-person action-adventure game aimed at creating a more immersive experience within the medieval fantasy genre. Survive the cold as you explore the northernmost region of Arnithon, a massive untamed frozen wilderness on your journey to investigate the disappearance of a missing boy. Build campsites, craft supplies, and hunt for food to stay alive.
Using a unique blend of survival and investigation mechanics, you will have use your head to track him down, look for clues, and talk to the locals along the way for information to find him. Critical thinking is vital to your success, interpret clues wrongly, and suffer the consequences from the unforgiving world around you. There's no quest log or mini-map updater here. You're on your own and your journal is your main tool to help you keep on track.
Combat in Rise of the King is designed to be a punishing but rewarding experience. Easy to learn, difficult to master. There are no health potions, powerups, or special abilities here to help you. Knowing when to strike, dodge, and counter while managing your stamina are vital to your success. Wolves can outnumber you, knock you down, or strip away your bow momentarily. Bears can pin you down and outrun you. Humans can pick up on your patterns and make adjustments.
About Revelation Games, LLC
Revelation Games is a Small indie Christian-based game development studio founded upon the desire to create experiences that are more than just mere entertainment. The aim is to create interactive entertainment that wants more than to merely keep people playing, but to give redeeming, fun and thoughtful experiences. Rather than attempt to focus on perks, upgrades, levels and gear, gameplay and story are the focus of development.
