Boot Scootin' With Kristal Lynn Konzen, Country Rockers Rebel Heart At Conejo Valley Days
Whether a pro or beginner, plan on taking in the fun led by line dance instructor Kristal Lynn Konzen at Conejo Valley Days' Golden Horseshoe stage, Friday, May 12.
Line dancing lessons are at 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and again at 9:30 p.m. This is the second year for Konzen at CVD. She teaches line dancing at Borderline and taught several thousand guests at Round Up at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles last August. She'll be at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival later this month.
Following Konzen for three performances is Rebel Heart at 6:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. This five-piece southern rock band combines country, rock and blues and is a country fan favorite. "Rebel Heart is southern California's premiere southern rock band," says Frank Akrey, CVD executive director. "We're very fortunate and exited to have them performing at CVD."
Friday evening also features motocross freestyle exhibitions by Vince Morgan and his crew at 5:30 p.m., 6:10 p.m. and 8:10 p.m. in the CVD arena and over 20 carnival rides from Kastl Amusements.
Conejo Valley Days takes place at Conejo Creek Parks South (Janss Rd./23 Freeway exit) in Thousand Oaks. Hours are Thursday, May 11, 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. ($20 carnival ride wristband night), Friday, May 12, 5:00 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday, May 13, noon to 11:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 14, noon to 8:00 p.m.
Live entertainment and hands-on exhibits are included with general admission. Entry: $10 for adults, $5 for kids 6 through 12 and free for kids 5 and under. Elementary-age kids can participate in CVD's Read & Ride program and ride three carnival rides free.
For more information, go to www.conejovalleydays.us, Follow Conejo Valley Days on Facebook, www.facebook.com/
