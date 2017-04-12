 
News By Tag
* Line Dancing Lessons
* Conejo Valley Days
* Kristal Lynn Konzen
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Thousand Oaks
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312

Boot Scootin' With Kristal Lynn Konzen, Country Rockers Rebel Heart At Conejo Valley Days

Whether a pro or beginner, plan on taking in the fun led by line dance instructor Kristal Lynn Konzen at Conejo Valley Days' Golden Horseshoe stage, Friday, May 12.
 
 
Kristal Lynn Konzen
Kristal Lynn Konzen
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Line Dancing Lessons
Conejo Valley Days
Kristal Lynn Konzen

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Thousand Oaks - California - US

Subject:
Events

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Line dancing under the stars—it doesn't get any better than that. Whether a pro or beginner, plan on taking in the fun led by line dance instructor Kristal Lynn Konzen at Conejo Valley Days' Golden Horseshoe stage, Friday, May 12.

Line dancing lessons are at 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and again at 9:30 p.m. This is the second year for Konzen at CVD. She teaches line dancing at Borderline and taught several thousand guests at Round Up at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles last August. She'll be at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival later this month.

Following Konzen for three performances is Rebel Heart at 6:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. This five-piece southern rock band combines country, rock and blues and is a country fan favorite. "Rebel Heart is southern California's premiere southern rock band," says Frank Akrey, CVD executive director. "We're very fortunate and exited to have them performing at CVD."

Friday evening also features motocross freestyle exhibitions by Vince Morgan and his crew at 5:30 p.m., 6:10 p.m. and 8:10 p.m. in the CVD arena and over 20 carnival rides from Kastl Amusements.

Conejo Valley Days takes place at Conejo Creek Parks South (Janss Rd./23 Freeway exit) in Thousand Oaks. Hours are Thursday, May 11, 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. ($20 carnival ride wristband night), Friday, May 12, 5:00 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday, May 13, noon to 11:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 14, noon to 8:00 p.m.

Live entertainment and hands-on exhibits are included with general admission. Entry: $10 for adults, $5 for kids 6 through 12 and free for kids 5 and under. Elementary-age kids can participate in CVD's Read & Ride program and ride three carnival rides free.

For more information, go to www.conejovalleydays.us, Follow Conejo Valley Days on Facebook, www.facebook.com/ConejoValleyDays and Twitter, @CVDays60.

Contact
Diane Rumbaugh
***@rumbaughpr.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rumbaughpr.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Conejo Valley Days PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share