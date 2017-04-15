News By Tag
New 15-Hour USPAP Update Course Recording for Business Valuation Released
USPAP represents the generally accepted and recognized standards of appraisal practice that resulted from the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery, and Enforcement Act of 1989. It was created to improve the quality and consistency of appraisal services to better protect the users of those services.
"ASA is dedicated to being the preeminent leader in the appraisal profession,"
All business valuers seeking accreditation from ASA are required to complete a USPAP course. ASA-credential seeking business valuers will benefit from the business valuation-specific content and the OnDemand delivery format. The course focuses primarily on the 2016-17 edition of USPAP and standards related specifically to business valuation.
The approximate 15 hours of lecture is presented via ASA's new OnDemand recording format, which allows busy on-the-go professionals to conveniently access individual course modules from their computer—at their pace, in the convenience of their home, office or other location—saving on out-of-office and travel-related expenses.
Upon completion, certification will be awarded along with 15 hours of continuing education credit towards ASA reaccreditation. CPE credits pending—see course information for details.
To purchase or for more information, visit ASA Online (http://www.appraisers.org/
For other ASA business valuation professional development options, including upcoming conferences, national ASA courses, local chapter courses, webinars and other eLearning courses, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.
American Society of Appraisers
The American Society of Appraisers is a world renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is devoted to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about the American Society of Appraisers, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.
Media Contact
Todd Paradis
703-733-2124
tparadis@appraisers.org
