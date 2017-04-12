Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty Placed Among Top 50 Realtors in the Nation

COLD SPRING HARBOR, N.Y.
- April 18, 2017
- PRLog
-- Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, one of the nation's leading realtors, was recently ranked among the Top 50 Residential Real Estate firms within "The 500" in the United States for Sales Volume by the Real Trends. Real Trends is the acknowledged industry leader in ranking the performance of residential real estate firms, agents, and teams in the United States. Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty was the only Long Island-based company to earn a Top 50 spot.
"Long Island is a supremely competitive real estate market, and to see our organization do so well in a national survey is extremely gratifying and indicative of the level of hard work, professionalism and overall team work at play," said Daniel Gale Sotheby's President and CEO Patricia J. Petersen.
Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty's Top 50 Ranking was based on its 2016 Closed Sales Volume of $3,129,371,534. This outstanding performance is reflected in Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty's overall 2016 performance –the best in its 95-year history—with a 25 percent increase in Sales Volume, an increase of 14 percent in Closed Units, and a nine percent increase in Average Sales Price to $905,000.
Founded in 1922, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty (http://www.danielgale.com/
)consistently leads the nation in achieving one of the highest average sales prices in the country. Daniel Gale Sotheby's is a $3 billion dollar organization with 850 sales associates in 28 offices spanning Long Island and Queens. Services include a Relocation Division, an award-winning Marketing & Technology Department, a Development Marketing Group, Commercial and Rental Divisions; and Ambassador Abstract (http://www.ambabstract.com/
) Title company. The Sotheby's International Realty®
(http://www.sothebysrealty.com/)
affiliate for Long Island and Queens since 1976, Daniel Gale Sotheby's has gained national and international recognition, including top honors worldwide. In addition to its place on the Regents Board of "Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate," Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty is on The Broker Council and Compass Group of Real Trends, The Asian Real Estate Association and The Realty Alliance (comprising some of the real estate industry's most influential companies with participation "by invitation only"). For more information, visit www.danielgale.com.