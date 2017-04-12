 
Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312


Icn South Korea Service Center Opening Announced By Csafe Global

CSafe Global is pleased to report the opening of a new service center in Seoul (Incheon), South Korea. This company-owned facility will support South Korean manufacturers with service and delivery of biopharmaceutical products in the
 
 
DAYTON, Ohio - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- To meet market growth demand, CSafe Global's new service center in Seoul (Incheon) is now open and servicing inbound and outbound traffic of the company's RKN units and passive solutions, providing delivery, maintenance, calibration and technical support.

Rick Rackley, CSafe's Director of Quality, Technical Support and Service Partners, says, "This location will support the increased volumes for both the active and passive business; thus, strengthening our first-class service capability with improved availability and faster, cost effective turnarounds (turn times of 18-60 hours) - something our partners can pass on to their customers. Our experienced teams of technicians are trained in-house to a very high standard with CSafe Global's products and processes."

Brian Kohr, President and CEO of CSafe Global, adds, "The South Korean industry segment is fast growing. It is estimated to double in value to 150 billion Won ($130M) by 2019. Customers can be assured the CSafe service center serving South Korea will provide high quality support and maintenance for many years to come."

CSafe remains committed to expanding the company's global footprint. The ICN service center is part of that commitment. With CSafe Global appointed and trained technicians, this key market will benefit from the strengthened customer service for the full range of active and passive packaging solutions.

To find out more about the new ICN operation, contact Rick Rackley at rrackley@csafeglobal.com

About CSafe Global:

CSafe Global is the world's largest producer of actively controlled mobile refrigeration units for life science companies, healthcare organizations, global military organizations and international disaster relief agencies. The company manufacturers AcuTemp brand passive packaging and hand-held mobile carriers, the CSafe brand of active containers, and is the exclusive manufacturer and provider of ThermoCor vacuum insulation.

The active solution product assortment includes the CSafe RKN, the only compressor-driven air cargo container of its kind with approvals from both the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). The RKN utilizes heating and compressor-driven cooling technology to eliminate the risks associated with extreme ambient conditions as well as the cost, aggravation and environmental challenges associated with dry ice transportation with benefits that include eliminating the need for refrigerated trucking and/or temperature controlled packaging.

CSafe Global's AcuTemp brand has provided more than ten thousand hand-held mobile temperature-management solutions since its founding more than 25 years ago. The passive solution assortment includes packaging for 2-8°C, CRT and frozen shipments with hold times from 12 to 240 hours and with payload volumes up to 50 liters.

Contact
Kim L. Clifton
***@csafeglobal.com
Email:***@csafeglobal.com
Posted By:***@csafeglobal.com Email Verified
Click to Share