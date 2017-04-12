Saint-Gobain Launches Redesigned Website Focused on Polymer Critical Parts that Protect Core Systems

Saint-Gobain Seals has announced the launch of a new, redesigned version of its website, focusing on our internal and external visitors.

-- Saint-Gobain Seals, a global leader in designing and manufacturing polymer critical parts that protect core systems in extreme conditions, has announced the launch of a new, redesigned version of its website, w. Focusing on providing quick, user-friendly access on all devices (desktop and mobile), the new website features a more modern, visual design as well as enhanced navigation that are engaging to visitors searching for sealing and material solutions,served and business information and"Since we wanted to take the necessary care and consideration for our internal and external audiences, the website took a year to complete in order to incorporate our new brand promise:as well as focus on our business strategy. We feel that the new enhancements project an interactive, digital space that is not only product and application devoted but content-driven, guiding visitors to our areas of expertise and the best ways we can collaborate,"said Rebecca Phan, Saint-Gobain Seals' Marketing Communications Specialist.A few examples of their convenient website features include:• Web forms to, p, andthat are designed as one-page briefs that show key benefits (precise fit and lifetime confidence).• Dedicatedthat offers, white papers, technical articles and case studies but also interesting facts, figures and trivia to educate.to access worldwide job opportunities within Saint-Gobain Seals, its parent company and other business units and divisions.listing various technical materials (product, market and application literature) and business presentationsSaint-Gobain Seals plans to add more features this year such as additional language options (German, Spanish and Chinese), a product selector so customers can match their need with the right sealing or material solution (or M) and videos and photos on the Newsroom page.To learn more about Saint-Gobain Seals' OmniSeal®, Rulon® and Meldin® product lines or its strategic business unit, please visitSaint-Gobain Seals is a strategic business unit under Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics' Engineered Components SOA (sector of activity); our parent company, Saint-Gobain, is one of the world's top 100 industrial groups as well as one of the oldest manufacturing companies in the world with 350 years of excellence. With more than 50 years of manufacturing experience and an established global presence (with strategic sites in Garden Grove, California, USA; Kontich, Belgium; Neuhaus and Wertheim, Germany; and Minhang, Shanghai, China), we offer a diverse range of critical parts for extreme applications that are designed to protect core systems.