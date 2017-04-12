 
News By Tag
* Saint-gobain Seals
* Omniseal Rulon Meldin
* Polymer Critical Parts
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Engineering
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Garden Grove
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312

Saint-Gobain Launches Redesigned Website Focused on Polymer Critical Parts that Protect Core Systems

Saint-Gobain Seals has announced the launch of a new, redesigned version of its website, focusing on our internal and external visitors.
 
 
PR-Seals-SiteLaunch-SGProducts2
PR-Seals-SiteLaunch-SGProducts2
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Saint-gobain Seals
Omniseal Rulon Meldin
Polymer Critical Parts

Industry:
Engineering

Location:
Garden Grove - California - US

Subject:
Websites

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Saint-Gobain Seals, a global leader in designing and manufacturing polymer critical parts that protect core systems in extreme conditions, has announced the launch of a new, redesigned version of its website, www.seals.saint-gobain.com.  Focusing on providing quick, user-friendly access on all devices (desktop and mobile), the new website features a more modern, visual design as well as enhanced navigation that are engaging to visitors searching for sealing and material solutions, markets served and business information and locations.

"Since we wanted to take the necessary care and consideration for our internal and external audiences, the website took a year to complete in order to incorporate our new brand promise: Critical parts making THE difference as well as focus on our business strategy.  We feel that the new enhancements project an interactive, digital space that is not only product and application devoted but content-driven, guiding visitors to our areas of expertise and the best ways we can collaborate," said Rebecca Phan, Saint-Gobain Seals' Marketing Communications Specialist.

A few examples of their convenient website features include:

• Web forms to request expert advice and consultation, product or pricing information, submit application information, and schedule technical visits.

Product pages that are designed as one-page briefs that show key benefits (precise fit and lifetime confidence).

• Dedicated newsroom that offers press releases, white papers, technical articles and case studies but also interesting facts, figures and trivia to educate.

Employment links to access worldwide job opportunities within Saint-Gobain Seals, its parent company and other business units and divisions.

Document center listing various technical materials (product, market and application literature) and business presentations

Saint-Gobain Seals plans to add more features this year such as additional language options (German, Spanish and Chinese), a product selector so customers can match their need with the right sealing or material solution (OmniSeal® sealing control, Rulon® wear and friction control or Meldin® tolerance control) and videos and photos on the Newsroom page.

To learn more about Saint-Gobain Seals' OmniSeal®, Rulon® and Meldin® product lines or its strategic business unit, please visit www.seals.saint-gobain.com.

About Saint-Gobain Seals (http://www.seals.saint-gobain.com)

Saint-Gobain Seals is a strategic business unit under Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics' Engineered Components SOA (sector of activity); our parent company, Saint-Gobain, is one of the world's top 100 industrial groups as well as one of the oldest manufacturing companies in the world with 350 years of excellence.  With more than 50 years of manufacturing experience and an established global presence (with strategic sites in Garden Grove, California, USA; Kontich, Belgium; Neuhaus and Wertheim, Germany; and Minhang, Shanghai, China), we offer a diverse range of critical parts for extreme applications that are designed to protect core systems.

Media Contact
Saint-Gobain Seals
Rebecca Phan
800 544 0080
***@saint-gobain.com
End
Source:
Email:***@saint-gobain.com Email Verified
Tags:Saint-gobain Seals, Omniseal Rulon Meldin, Polymer Critical Parts
Industry:Engineering
Location:Garden Grove - California - United States
Subject:Websites
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Saint-Gobain Seals PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share