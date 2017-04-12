News By Tag
Saint-Gobain Launches Redesigned Website Focused on Polymer Critical Parts that Protect Core Systems
Saint-Gobain Seals has announced the launch of a new, redesigned version of its website, focusing on our internal and external visitors.
"Since we wanted to take the necessary care and consideration for our internal and external audiences, the website took a year to complete in order to incorporate our new brand promise: Critical parts making THE difference as well as focus on our business strategy. We feel that the new enhancements project an interactive, digital space that is not only product and application devoted but content-driven, guiding visitors to our areas of expertise and the best ways we can collaborate,"
A few examples of their convenient website features include:
• Web forms to request expert advice and consultation, product or pricing information, submit application information, and schedule technical visits.
• Product pages that are designed as one-page briefs that show key benefits (precise fit and lifetime confidence).
• Dedicated newsroom that offers press releases, white papers, technical articles and case studies but also interesting facts, figures and trivia to educate.
• Employment links to access worldwide job opportunities within Saint-Gobain Seals, its parent company and other business units and divisions.
• Document center listing various technical materials (product, market and application literature) and business presentations
Saint-Gobain Seals plans to add more features this year such as additional language options (German, Spanish and Chinese), a product selector so customers can match their need with the right sealing or material solution (OmniSeal® sealing control, Rulon® wear and friction control or Meldin® tolerance control) and videos and photos on the Newsroom page.
To learn more about Saint-Gobain Seals' OmniSeal®, Rulon® and Meldin® product lines or its strategic business unit, please visit www.seals.saint-
About Saint-Gobain Seals (http://www.seals.saint-
Saint-Gobain Seals is a strategic business unit under Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics' Engineered Components SOA (sector of activity); our parent company, Saint-Gobain, is one of the world's top 100 industrial groups as well as one of the oldest manufacturing companies in the world with 350 years of excellence. With more than 50 years of manufacturing experience and an established global presence (with strategic sites in Garden Grove, California, USA; Kontich, Belgium; Neuhaus and Wertheim, Germany; and Minhang, Shanghai, China), we offer a diverse range of critical parts for extreme applications that are designed to protect core systems.
