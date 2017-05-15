Critically acclaimed author D.K.R. Boyd continues page-turning historical fiction series "History has a way of smoothing the rough edges," says Canadian author. 1 2 3 4 The Reflecting Man_1 The Reflecting Man_2 The Reflecting Man_3 trioTRM ST. STEPHEN, New Brunswick - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- THE REFLECTING MAN



WWII-era Historical Fiction Series



by D.K.R. BOYD



Volume Three — Forthcoming May 2017



"Critically acclaimed author D.K.R. Boyd continues page-turning historical fiction series examining how National Socialism led Europe and the world to war in 1939."



The Reflecting Man records the antic journey of a loquacious and unreliable narrator, Kurtis De'ath, whose unusual talents lead him into the innermost circles of Hitler's Third Reich, Stalin's Red State, and Churchill's British Conservative government. The journey is, in meticulous detail, an examination of how Europe went to war in 1939.



"Boyd's skill at weaving exposition into his narrative is so great that the large and complicated plot moves forward very smoothly. Watching 20th century history unfold through the unmistakable viewpoint of Kurtis De'ath would be a treat for any lover of well-done historical fiction. Promised sequels are eagerly anticipated." - Historical Novel Society



"Dense and yet compelling, Boyd's prose and detail make for a read that is witty and paced just right as it weaves through modern history in a way that I have not seen since Dorothy Dunnett conquered the events of the late Middle Ages." - Amazon.com Review



The Reflecting Man is himself a reflection of his times. The novel is widely and deeply researched, employing hundreds of non-fiction accounts, journals, and diaries of actual participants and observers of the darkening clouds over Europe and the descent into war.



Synopsis:



The Reflecting Man: Volume Three



In late 1937, our loquacious and unreliable narrator, Kurtis De'ath returns to Germany, where he prepares for a trip with Joachim von Ribbentrop, German Foreign Minister, to Moscow. On his own with orders from Adolf Hitler (and Sir Joseph Ball), Kurtis probes the unspeakable secrets of the Holodomor, the man-made, deliberate starvation of four million men, women, and children in the Ukraine. He matches wits with the NKVD and Stalin himself. As the Nazis annexe Austria and Joseph Chamberlain tries to avoid war, it is Kurtis who shines a light on the darkest secrets on all sides as the slide into open conflict continues.



Title: The Reflecting Man



SubTitle: Volume Three



Author Name: D.K.R. Boyd



Publisher: Wonderdog Press



Publication Date: May 15, 2017.



ISBN: 9781987914016 (Trade Paper)



ISBN: 9781987914023 (Digital)



Category (genre): History; Literature/Fiction (adult)/ WWII Historical Fiction



Price: $20.99 U.S. (Trade Paper); $8.99 U.S. (Digital)



"My name is De'ath."



So begins the psychological thriller The Reflecting Man by critically acclaimed author D.K.R. Boyd. Set in Canada, America, France, Germany, and England, before and during World War II. Though Boyd's story is a work of historical fiction, the settings and characters he presents were meticulously researched for more than six years. He weaves together details from hundreds of non-fiction accounts, journals, and diaries to illustrate Europe's descent into war.



"I wanted to examine figures like Adolf Hitler, Josef Stalin and Josef Goebbels without the influence of modern propaganda. I was able to do this by focussing on the diaries, letters, and autobiographies of the men and women who were subordinate to these leaders and who knew them in more personal, subtler ways," says Boyd. "I learned that what we believe we know of these men and their time is often far from the truth. History has a way of smoothing the rough edges…I went looking for them and was amazed and challenged on many occasions by what I found there."



"Indeed, I have ceased to be surprised by the number of coincidental similarities between 1936-1938 and what we are seeing here and now in the 21st century with the return of nationalism, populism, and Trumpism. The rise of National Socialism under Adolf Hitler, as my protagonist, Kurtis De'ath, catalogues it—in his inimitable Canadian Maritimes' style—will open a lot of people's eyes."



In an unusual twist, chocolate also plays a major role in Boyd's The Reflecting Man. Protagonist Kurtis De'ath ingratiates himself Winifred Wagner and her children by adopting the persona of the Schokoladenmann, or 'chocolate man'. Other characters, like Cinnamon Jim, use different chocolates to illustrate human behaviors, and an iridescent pink candy, Bird Bonz, is central to Boyd's plot.



In The Reflecting Man, characters articulate religious, racial and sexual prejudices very casually to reflect the reality of the time period. The book also investigates cultural issues and the results of the growth of mass media in the 21st century on both sides of the Atlantic while exploring topics still relevant today, including:



- Examples of "casual" racism, inequality, and bigotry



- The cult of Aryanism and pseudo-scientific theories of eugenics



- Conflicting attitudes on homosexuality in pre-WWII Germany



- Influence of money on war and international conflicts



- Women's issues of the 1920's and 1930's



- examination of the Holodomor and the Holocaust



"Today's readers will find that many of the themes in The Reflecting Man series are mirrored in modern culture," Boyd adds. "But at its heart, this story is a thoughtful and engaging examination of how Europe went to war in 1939."



D.K.R. Boyd is an award-winning Canadian author and former educator at Appleby College in Oakville, Ontario, where he was awarded the Prime Minister of Canada's Excellence in Teaching Award for his work in the development of e-courses for creative writing. As David Boyd, he has published more than 25 books for children, young adults, and adults and also under the pseudonym David Collins (The Grief Team). The second book in his critically acclaimed trilogy for young adults, Bottom Drawer, was nominated for the Governor General's Award for Children's Text 1996.



Raised and educated in St. Stephen, New Brunswick, and a graduate of Mount Allison University, Boyd returned to St. Stephen after retiring from Appleby College in order to create The Reflecting Man series, which he began in January 2007. With three volumes now in publication, there are, Boyd says, "…only two remaining."



http://www.davidboyd.ca



