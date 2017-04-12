News By Tag
Retina Consultants Physicians Named Top Doctors
Retina Consultants Founder Joseph P. Walker, M.D.; Glenn L. Wing, M.D.-Physician Emeritus; Paul A Raskauskas, M.D.; Tom Ghuman, M.D.; and Ashish Sharma, M.D.; will be featured in the June issue of Gulfshore Life magazine. All five are repeat winners of the Top Doctors designation.
Retina Consultants has five offices in Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Bonita Springs, Naples and Port Charlotte.
Other physicians in the practice include Dr. Donald C. Fletcher, low vision rehabilitation specialist, and their newest retina specialist, Dr. Katrina Mears.
Selections are made through a national survey of physicians and hospital administrators conducted by Castle Connolly, an independent research and information company that is the nation's leading provider of information on top physicians. After the votes are tallied, Castle Connolly ensures that the physicians meet the company's criteria, which include board certification, years of experience in their specialties, and a clean disciplinary record.
"Castle Connolly is widely recognized for its extensive research of the medical profession. This demonstrates to our patients that we have been evaluated and meet their highest standards," said Dr. Walker.
The physicians will be honored by Gulfshore Life magazine at an awards banquet.
Retina Consultants of Southwest Florida is the most experienced team of retina specialists in Southwest Florida with combined experience of more than 125 years. Doctors with Retina Consultants of Southwest Florida are members of the American Society of Retina Specialists, American Academy of Ophthalmology, and the American Medical Association.
Retina Consultants of Southwest Florida offers all FDA-approved therapies for retina eye disease and is a leader in clinical research through the National Ophthalmic Research Institute (NORI), including clinical trials funded by the National Eye Institute and other public and private medical research foundations. Five offices are conveniently located in Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Bonita Springs, Naples and Port Charlotte. For more information, visit http://www.eye.md.
