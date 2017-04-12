News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Inspiring Speaker and Sales Expert, Tina M. Meitl Suggests Banning All Pity Parties
OBERLIN, KS – April 18, 2017 – Tina M. Meitl, Sales Superstar, Inspirational Speaker and co-author of the best-selling book, Success Manifesto with Brian Tracy has posted a new blog on her website entitled, "Promise Yourself No More Pity Parties." Ms. Meitl's is the voice of experience and believes in the great power that comes post-pity party.
Meitl writes, "Pity parties are really a drag." She continues adding, "They drag down the one having the party and anyone else that inadvertently gets roped into attending. You'll notice those people exit just as quickly as they can."
"To tell you the bare, naked truth," says Meitl, "feeling sorry for yourself is a big, fat excuse. Whatever thought brings on the self-pity, feeling sorry for yourself is like living a lie every day." She adds, "I know your excuses sound good to you. You may even convince yourself they are true. But, I assure you they are not." Her advice is, "You must learn that you don't have to believe every thought that pops into your mind."
According to Meitl,"I speak from experience. I was so deeply committed to my continuous pity party behavior that the only direction left for me to go was up from the depths." She elaborates, "It makes me a little nuts when I hear all the reasons why people believe they can't do something. It drives me nuts because I've used them all. Self-pity is merely another form of fear. It prevents those in its grip from really living."
The entire blog can be read at http://www.tinammeitl.com/
About Tina M. Meitl
Tina M Meitl is a best-selling author and inspirational public speaker who shares her message of transformation with audiences internationally and throughout the United States. Graduating from the American College, LUTCF and the University of Kansas Graduate School of Business, Meitl currently holds an agent's license in her home state of Kansas as well as Nebraska. She also holds certifications with GAMA International:
Meitl is the recipient of numerous awards and accolades throughout her career as well, some of which include MDRT, Life Rookie of the Year, Blue Vase, Blue Vase Elite, Heritage, Heritage Elite, All American, Super All American, Life Agent of the Year, and Pacesetters. She was also recognized by America's Premier Experts® as one of the leading experts in her field. The organization recognizes leading experts across various industries committed to publishing content of the benefit of consumers and journalists.
Meitl was also recently honored with a 2016-2017 VIP Woman of the Year award from the National Association of Professional Women. Inducted as a Pinnacle Member into the Continental Who's Who, Meitl received the Recognition of Excellence. Memberships are limited to those individuals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and achievement in their occupation, industry or profession.
Involved as a community leader, Meitl proudly supports WKCAC, One Hundred Women, raising funds for the organization. She has also been active with her local 4-H for more than 20 years as a leader, parent, teacher, and judge. Most recently she is the co-author of the best-selling book Success Manifesto with Brian Tracy, and is a certified member of the impactful John Maxwell Team.
Contact
CelebritySites
***@celebritysites.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse