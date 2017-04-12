 
Winner of HAGA's Survival Seeds Vault Giveaway Just Announced

Home and Garden America and DIY Idea Center have selected the lucky winner of the recently concluded survival seeds vault giveaway.
 
 
CARSON CITY, Nev. - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Contestants of Home and Garden America's (HAGA) recent giveaway have been waiting in great anticipation for the final results. Many have their fingers crossed in hopes of winning the complete survival seeds vault prize. HAGA, in partnership with DIY Idea Center, has gone through thousands of entries to determine that one lucky winner.

After verifying all the entries, a random draw was done to ensure a fair selection process. The official giveaway winner was revealed to be Mr. Aaron Stordeur from Green Bay, Wisconsin.

"Congratulations to Mr. Stordeur for winning our survival seeds vault giveaway! We hope you can put our survival seeds to good use for your survival preparedness and gardening endeavors," said a HAGA representative.

HAGA and DIY Idea Center have already contacted Mr. Stordeur to notify him about the prize. He will soon receive his very own survival seeds vault, regularly priced at $189.95, absolutely for free.

The .30 caliber ammo vault contains 105 varieties of heirloom fruit, vegetable and herb seeds that have a 25-year storage life. The vault is specifically built for long-term storage, making it ideal for emergency survival situations as well as for garden use.

"Because of its value and function, many contestants hoped to win our product but only one person can be lucky in the end. There will be plenty of giveaways in the future though, so don't fret! Besides, you can still own our survival seeds vault even if you don't win the contest. It's currently on sale for only $89.99 on Amazon," the representative said.

After the massive success of the giveaway, Home and Garden America plans to do more collaborations with DIY Idea Center. Announcements will be made as soon as the next giveaway is ready.

More info about HAGA's complete survival seeds vault is available at https://www.amazon.com/review/RCP556K9PKQ38/ref=cm_cr_rdp....

About Home and Garden America
Home and Garden America is the gardening division of the Charles C Harmon Co LLC. The company sells heirloom non-gmo seeds that are highly recommended by master gardeners and survivalists.

