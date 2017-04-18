 
News By Tag
* Ormond Beach
* Volusia County
* Attorney
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ormond Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312


Erum Kistemaker Purchases Ormond Beach Office Building with Two Local Partners

Share: @Daytonabizlaw to relocate to new building in #OrmondBeach.
 
 
120 East Grenada Blvd., Ormond Beach
120 East Grenada Blvd., Ormond Beach
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Erum Kistemaker, managing partner of Kistemaker Business Law Group, is pleased announce she has purchased a commercial office building in Ormond Beach.

Kistemaker owns the building, located at 120 East Granada Blvd., along with partners, Tyra Wilson Roberson, of TW Realty, and Ormond Beach attorney Will Akers III. She will relocate Kistemaker Business Law Group to the new location June 1, following several weeks of interior renovations.

In addition to Kistemaker's law firm, the 8,000-square foot business/professional center will house four attorneys, an accountant, a property manager and a realtor. There is currently additional space available for lease.

"I feel blessed and excited to share this new endeavor Tyra and Will, who are not just the best realtor/property manager and attorney around, but also the best partners," said Kistemaker. "There are big and exciting changes coming for all of us – and, we are all thrilled to be working beachside."

###

Kistemaker Business Law Group opened in 2010 and their areas of practice include Condo/HOA Law and Litigation, Real Estate Law and Litigation, Business Law and Litigation, and Construction Law and Litigation. Their offices are located at 1651 North Clyde Morris Blvd, Suite #1, Daytona Beach, FL. They are open Monday through Friday from 9:00am until 5:00pm. They can be reached online at http://daytonabusinesslawyers.com or https://www.facebook.com/ekbusinesslaw, or via phone at 386-310-7997.

Contact
Erum Kistemaker
Managing Partner, Kistemaker Business Law Group
***@e-kbusinesslaw.com
End
Source:Kistemaker Business Law Group
Email:***@e-kbusinesslaw.com
Tags:Ormond Beach, Volusia County, Attorney
Industry:Legal
Location:Ormond Beach - Florida - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 18, 2017
Marketing 2 Go News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share