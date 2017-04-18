News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Erum Kistemaker Purchases Ormond Beach Office Building with Two Local Partners
Share: @Daytonabizlaw to relocate to new building in #OrmondBeach.
Kistemaker owns the building, located at 120 East Granada Blvd., along with partners, Tyra Wilson Roberson, of TW Realty, and Ormond Beach attorney Will Akers III. She will relocate Kistemaker Business Law Group to the new location June 1, following several weeks of interior renovations.
In addition to Kistemaker's law firm, the 8,000-square foot business/professional center will house four attorneys, an accountant, a property manager and a realtor. There is currently additional space available for lease.
"I feel blessed and excited to share this new endeavor Tyra and Will, who are not just the best realtor/property manager and attorney around, but also the best partners," said Kistemaker. "There are big and exciting changes coming for all of us – and, we are all thrilled to be working beachside."
###
Kistemaker Business Law Group opened in 2010 and their areas of practice include Condo/HOA Law and Litigation, Real Estate Law and Litigation, Business Law and Litigation, and Construction Law and Litigation. Their offices are located at 1651 North Clyde Morris Blvd, Suite #1, Daytona Beach, FL. They are open Monday through Friday from 9:00am until 5:00pm. They can be reached online at http://daytonabusinesslawyers.com or https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Erum Kistemaker
Managing Partner, Kistemaker Business Law Group
***@e-kbusinesslaw.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 18, 2017