April 2017





Peerless-AV® Introduces New Indoor Portrait Kiosk

Offering an elegant curved design, this new sleek kiosk creates the complete interactive customer experience
 
 
Peerless-AV's New Portrait Kiosks
Peerless-AV's New Portrait Kiosks
 
AURORA, Ill. - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Peerless-AV®, the leader in innovative audiovisual and digital signage solutions, is excited to introduce its new indoor Portrait Kiosk (https://www.peerless-av.com/en-us/professional/products/kipc25) for displays ranging from 40"-55". Featuring an aesthetically pleasing curved design, the new Portrait Kiosk offers a range of functions, such as wayfinding, entertainment and digital merchandising, for any indoor application setting – from corporate to retail to hospitality, and beyond.

The newest addition to Peerless-AV's line of kiosk solutions, the floor standing, indoor Portrait Kiosk supports the latest displays and touchscreen panels from the industry's leading manufacturers.

Top features of the Portrait Kiosk include:

·      Flat base (free standing or bolted to the ground) for easy access to electric and data cables

·      Two whisper-quiet thermostat-controlled exhaust fans for maintaining an optimal internal temperature

·      Lift off, bi-level rear doors for direct access to parts requiring maintenance

·      Internal tray for organization of media players and cables

·      Keyed-alike cam lock for theft protection

"We are always looking for ways to develop modern, refined designs that incorporate the latest interactive technologies," said Brian McClimans, Vice President of Sales for North America and APAC, Peerless-AV. "With our new Portrait Kiosk, we have developed an option that is versatile for any indoor application, as well as fully customizable. With our wide ranging network of industry partners, we provide our customers with the ability to create a solution that best meets their needs, all in one location."

The new Portrait Kiosk is available as a standard solution for Peerless-AV's customers. Enhanced options that can be added to the kiosk include stereo speakers and amplifiers, hi-definition web cameras, bar code scanners, credit card readers, Wi-Fi or cellular connectivity with an external antenna, proximity sensors, and thermal receipt printers. For applications where branding compliance is required, further custom options include bespoke color finishes, vinyl logos, and wraps.

Peerless-AV's line of Peerless-AV's new indoor Portrait Kiosk is available through Peerless-AV direct sales representatives and authorized distribution network.

For more product details, please visit: https://www.peerless-av.com/en-us/professional/products/k....

For additional information about Peerless-AV, please visit http://www.peerless-av.com, http://www.facebook.com/PeerlessAV, and twitter.com/PeerlessAV.

About Peerless-AV

Peerless-AV, a Peerless Industries, Inc. company, is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of audiovisual solutions. From its award-winning mounts and wireless audio systems to indoor/outdoor kiosks and the industry's first fully sealed outdoor displays, Peerless-AV has aimed to fulfill both integrators' needs for ease of installation and service, and end-users' dreams in residential and commercial applications for the last 75 years.

Based in Aurora, IL, Peerless-AV manufactures over 3,600 products that serve original equipment manufacturers, commercial integrators and consumer retailers in 22 vertical markets through direct sales representatives and authorized distribution. For more information, visit www.peerless-av.com.

Media Contact
Beth Gard
732-212-0823
bethg@lotus823.com
