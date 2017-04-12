 
News By Tag
* Lennar
* New Homes
* new homes in Reno
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Reno
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312

Lennar's Chantenay at Damonte Ranch Grand Opens Saturday, April 22

 
 
Chantenay at Damonte Ranch Grand Opens this Saturday, April 22!
Chantenay at Damonte Ranch Grand Opens this Saturday, April 22!
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Lennar
* New Homes
* new homes in Reno

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Reno - Nevada - US

Subject:
* Events

RENO, Nev. - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Lennar is thrilled to announce their newest community will be throwing their official Grand Opening event this Saturday, April 22, at Chatenay, inside the Damonte Ranch masterplan. This community boasts four distinct floorplans for homebuyers to choose from. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"We are very excited to grand open this new community to the public," said Dustin Barker, Division President for Lennar Reno. "This community is set inside the highly-sought after Damonte Ranch masterplan, which offers residents a prime location."

Chantenay will offer both single and two-story plans available in a variety of elevation styles. Home sizes will range in size approximately from 1,885 to 2,714 square feet. Each home will include a high level of Everything's Included® upgrades and features as standard, meaning at no additional cost to the buyer.

The Damonte Ranch masterplan is a highly desirable area of Reno for homeshoppers. New homes at Chantenay will be within minutes from trails for hiking and biking, Damonte Ranch Park, Virginia Foothills Park, South Valleys Sports Complex and other recreation options. It's also within close distance The Summit Mall and Damonte Ranch Town Center for everyday conveniences, stores and restaurant options.

The event will take place this Saturday, April 22nd from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Chantenay Welcome Home Center, located at 9779 Pachuca Drive. To learn more about this community call 775-800-8065. View new homes for sale across Northern Nevada at www.lennar.com/reno.

With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
End
Source:
Email:***@lennar.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lennar News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share