Lennar's Chantenay at Damonte Ranch Grand Opens Saturday, April 22
"We are very excited to grand open this new community to the public," said Dustin Barker, Division President for Lennar Reno. "This community is set inside the highly-sought after Damonte Ranch masterplan, which offers residents a prime location."
Chantenay will offer both single and two-story plans available in a variety of elevation styles. Home sizes will range in size approximately from 1,885 to 2,714 square feet. Each home will include a high level of Everything's Included® upgrades and features as standard, meaning at no additional cost to the buyer.
The Damonte Ranch masterplan is a highly desirable area of Reno for homeshoppers. New homes at Chantenay will be within minutes from trails for hiking and biking, Damonte Ranch Park, Virginia Foothills Park, South Valleys Sports Complex and other recreation options. It's also within close distance The Summit Mall and Damonte Ranch Town Center for everyday conveniences, stores and restaurant options.
The event will take place this Saturday, April 22nd from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Chantenay Welcome Home Center, located at 9779 Pachuca Drive. To learn more about this community call 775-800-8065. View new homes for sale across Northern Nevada at www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Valerie Sheets
valerie.sheets@
