Stroud Water Research Center Receives 2017 Governor's Environmental Excellence Award
21 organizations across Pennsylvania to receive the award at an event hosted by DEP and the Pennsylvania Environmental Council on April 25
WikiWatershed represents the collaborative efforts of several organizations to develop a toolkit of online software resources. Led by Stroud Water Research Center, the partnership includes Azavea, University of Washington Applied Physics Laboratory, the Concord Consortium, Meliora Design, and researchers at Utah State University and Millersville University. The online toolkit is designed to equip teachers, students, local governments, and community organizations to monitor their local stream and watershed health, determine location-specific stormwater runoff, and learn how to predict and change human impact on freshwater ecosystems in Pennsylvania.
The goal for the toolkit is for users to share watershed-model scenarios, watershed-monitoring data, and watershed-management stories as an open, collaborative community. For example, among the available tools, the Azavea-built Model My Watershed app (https://app.wikiwatershed.org) enables users to interact with scientific data and real-world hydrological models so they can understand the decisions that professionals must make when setting policies for land development and changing environmental practices. The app leverages GeoTrellis – Azavea's open-source, high-performance geographic-data-
In addition to use of Model My Watershed by municipal planners, scientists, and watershed associations, about 75 teachers in California, Iowa, Kansas, Virginia, and Pennsylvania piloted a watershed curriculum using Model My Watershed last school year, and more teachers are currently piloting a revised curriculum this school year.
Steve Kerlin, Ph.D., the Stroud Center's Director of Education, says, "During the teacher trainings last summer, teachers were excited to explore Model My Watershed features and began to customize the model curriculum for their students and their place-based learning. The app's interface is easy and fun to use, which helps to make it a great addition to curriculum for teaching environmental sustainability by engaging students in real science with real data."
"We are incredibly proud that Stroud Water Research Center has received this award from the Governor of Pennsylvania. The project reflects Azavea's commitment to ecosystems and environmental impact as well as to sharing what we build in order to enable others to take advantage of it. Making this type of advanced modeling tools would not have been possible 10 years ago, but cloud computing, software-engineering techniques, and new tools are opening up new frontiers of possibility,"
Twenty (20) other organizations are the recipients of the 2017 Governor's Award for Environmental Excellence. Their winning projects remediate environmental issues from acid mine drainage, reduce emissions and greenhouse gases, conserve energy, prevent pollution, reduce waste, implement green municipal infrastructure, and restore the health of rivers and steams across Pennsylvania. A full list along with project descriptions is available at: http://www.ahs.dep.pa.gov/
Most of the WikiWatershed tools are released under open-source license and can be found on GitHub: https://github.com/
The project was funded in part by:
National Science Foundation (grants DRL #1433761 and DRL #1418133)
William Penn Foundation
Stroud Water Research Center
Virginia Wellington Cabot Foundation
The Dansko Foundation
Generous donations from Peter Kjellerup and Mandy Cabot
For more information, visit: https://wikiwatershed.org
------------------------------------------------------------
About Azavea - Azavea is a certified B Corporation that applies geospatial technology for civic, social, and environmental impact while advancing the state-of-the-
About Stroud Water Research Center - Stroud Water Research Center seeks to advance knowledge and stewardship of freshwater systems through global research, education, and restoration and to help businesses, landowners, policymakers, and individuals make informed decisions that affect water quality and availability around the world. Stroud Water Research Center is an independent, 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization. http://www.stroudcenter.org
