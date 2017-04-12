News By Tag
Saturday's March for Science Los Angeles Expects Over 50,000
The March will feature speakers, electric hummers, science demonstrations for kids, science-themed music, and more
The March will advocate for evidence-based policies and stand against the silencing and defunding of research. "Facts matter. Government that ignores science endangers the world," says lead organizer Alex Bradley. "In California, we use science to enable technology, spur innovation, and create new industries and new jobs," says March speaker and NextGen Climate founder Tom Steyer. "An attack on science is an attack on our fundamental values, and we will continue to defend the truth in order to protect all Californians."
The March will also promote comprehensive education in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM). In addition to marching, there will be a science expo throughout the day with informational booths, science-inspired music, and demonstrations geared toward kids. "Scientific wonder and curiosity should be nurtured early on," says program director Jennifer Wheeler. "It's important that the next generation has a foundation in critical thinking and the ability to separate fact from opinion."
Marchers will gather at 9:00am at Pershing Square Park in downtown Los Angeles. There will be a legislative meet and greet with local politicians to kick off the morning. At 10:00am, a pre-march rally will feature speeches on topics ranging from the role of science in protecting health and the environment to the importance of diversity in science. Speakers include:
· Lucy Jones, seismologist and founder of the Dr. Lucy Jones Center for Science and Society
· Farisa Morales, astrophysicist and professor at California State University-Northridge and Moorpark College
· Brad Sherman, U.S. Representative from California's 30th Congressional District
· Joanne Boadi, junior at the California Academy of Mathematics and Science
· Tom Steyer, founder of NextGen Climate
· Allison Schroeder, Academy Award-nominated screenwriter of Hidden Figures
· MariaElena Zavala, professor of biology at California State University-Northridge
At 11:00am, two ZERO SOUTH electric hummers will lead the march to City Hall. At 12:00pm, the West Los Angeles Children's Choir will open the call to action at City Hall with a performance of their original piece "A Song for Planet Earth." Call to action speakers will include:
· Sean Carroll, theoretical physicist at Caltech
· Martha Dina Argüello, executive director of Physicians for Responsibility-
· Michael Batie, President of the Los Angeles Council of Black Professional Engineers
· Tepring Piquado, neurobiologist at the RAND Corporation
· Nitin Apte, CEO of Materia, Inc.
· Stephanie Pincetl, professor-in-
The science expo in Pershing Square Park will feature booths, teach-ins, and demonstrations from local organizations and universities from 9:00am to 4:00pm. Kyle Hill, Nerdist's Science Editor, will emcee presentations on the Science Expo Stage in Pershing Square Park from 1:30pm to 4:00pm. Presentations include:
· Science-
· Science demonstrations from the Mars Academy USA/Mars Without Borders, Center for Inquiry, and Lombardi Labs
· Talks from the Science Kids Alex and Sophia, 314 Action, Nerd Nite Los Angeles, the Skeptic Society, LA Makerspace, and Free Radicals
March for Science Los Angeles (http://www.marchforsciencela.com) celebrates the crucial roles science plays in driving our economic growth, preserving our environment, and protecting the health of our citizens. We unite as a diverse, nonpartisan group to call for policymakers to champion and fund science that upholds the common good and to advocate for evidence-based policies in the public interest at the local, state, and national levels. The March for Science Los Angeles is a project of Social and Environmental Entrepreneurs, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.
Sponsors of the March for Science Los Angeles include NextGen Climate America, the Women's March Los Angeles Foundation, Nerdist, LA Makerspace, Zeusvision, and Flash Marketing. Supporters include the Society for Advancement of Chicanos/Hispanics and Native Americans in Science, the Center for Inquiry-Los Angeles, the Independent Investigations Group, Physicians for Social Responsibility-
Rebecca Fuoco, MPH
***@marchforsciencela.com
