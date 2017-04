Saturday's March for Science Los Angeles Expects Over 50,000

The March will feature speakers, electric hummers, science demonstrations for kids, science-themed music, and more

March for Science Los Angeles April 22

Rebecca Fuoco, MPH

Rebecca Fuoco, MPH

-- Theis projected to be the second largest of over 500 March for Science events happening worldwide on April 22 (Earth Day), behind only the national March for Science in Washington, DC. Over 50,000 people are anticipated to march in Los Angeles, including scientists, educators, students, advocates, and community leaders.The March will advocate for evidence-based policies and stand against the silencing and defunding of research. "Facts matter. Government that ignores science endangers the world," says lead organizer. "In California, we use science to enable technology, spur innovation, and create new industries and new jobs," says March speaker and NextGen Climate founder. "An attack on science is an attack on our fundamental values, and we will continue to defend the truth in order to protect all Californians."The March will also promote comprehensive education in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM). In addition to marching, there will be a science expo throughout the day with informational booths, science-inspired music, and demonstrations geared toward kids. "Scientific wonder and curiosity should be nurtured early on," says program director. "It's important that the next generation has a foundation in critical thinking and the ability to separate fact from opinion."Marchers will gather at 9:00am at Pershing Square Park in downtown Los Angeles. There will be a legislative meet and greet with local politicians to kick off the morning. At 10:00am, a pre-march rally will feature speeches on topics ranging from the role of science in protecting health and the environment to the importance of diversity in science. Speakers include:, seismologist and founder of the Dr. Lucy Jones Center for Science and Society, astrophysicist and professor at California State University-Northridge and Moorpark College, U.S. Representative from California's 30th Congressional District, junior at the California Academy of Mathematics and Science, founder of NextGen Climate, Academy Award-nominated screenwriter of, professor of biology at California State University-NorthridgeAt 11:00am, twoelectric hummers will lead the march to City Hall. At 12:00pm, thewill open the call to action at City Hall with a performance of their original piece "A Song for Planet Earth." Call to action speakers will include:, theoretical physicist at Caltech, executive director of Physicians for Responsibility-Los Angeles, President of the Los Angeles Council of Black Professional Engineers, neurobiologist at the RAND Corporation, CEO of Materia, Inc., professor-in-residence and director of the California Center for Sustainable Communities at UCLAThe science expo in Pershing Square Park will feature booths, teach-ins, and demonstrations from local organizations and universities from 9:00am to 4:00pm., Nerdist's Science Editor, will emcee presentations on the Science Expo Stage in Pershing Square Park from 1:30pm to 4:00pm. Presentations include:· Science-inspired music from Shredded Science and Tim Griffin with GriffinEd.· Science demonstrations from the Mars Academy USA/Mars Without Borders, Center for Inquiry, and Lombardi Labs· Talks from the Science Kids Alex and Sophia, 314 Action, Nerd Nite Los Angeles, the Skeptic Society, LA Makerspace, and Free Radicals### http://www.marchforsciencela.com ) celebrates the crucial roles science plays in driving our economic growth, preserving our environment, and protecting the health of our citizens. We unite as a diverse, nonpartisan group to call for policymakers to champion and fund science that upholds the common good and to advocate for evidence-based policies in the public interest at the local, state, and national levels. The March for Science Los Angeles is a project of Social and Environmental Entrepreneurs, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.Sponsors of the March for Science Los Angeles include NextGen Climate America, the Women's March Los Angeles Foundation, Nerdist, LA Makerspace, Zeusvision, and Flash Marketing. Supporters include the Society for Advancement of Chicanos/Hispanics and Native Americans in Science, the Center for Inquiry-Los Angeles, the Independent Investigations Group, Physicians for Social Responsibility-LA, the Center for Biological Diversity, Yuri's Night, and Go Fund Me. The March has been endorsed by over 100 organizations (for a full list, see http://www.marchforsciencela.com/ endorsements ).