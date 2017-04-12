News By Tag
SPADA-thon drives community giving by offering deep-discounted salon and spa services
In 2016, this fabulous event raised a record-breaking $33,300 to split between the three amazing charities. SPADA owner Judy Williams said, "In just one afternoon alone, we raised a significant amount for these three great organizations. We look forward to setting new records this year as we grow this event in order to support their missions."
In addition to the specially priced salon services, the evening will offer fashion boutique vendors, tarot card readings, crystal healers, food, wine, music and even some exciting surprises.
Admission to SPADA-thon is $10 and one or more new or gently used dresses, handbags, accessories or shoes to be sold at Love That Dress!, an annual shopping extravaganza hosted by PACE Center for Girls, Lee being held later this year.
SPADA is grateful to the following companies, who have already committed to sponsoring this exciting fundraiser: BEST Home Services; Boaters Landing; Brilliant Lens LLC; Brodeur Carvell; CONRIC PR & Marketing; Custom Packaging and Products; Doc Ford's Rum Bar & Grille; Duane Chaney with Raymond James; Family Thrift Center; Fort Myers Infiniti; HBKS Wealth Advisors; Henderson, Franklin; The Home Mag; Jason's Deli; J. Pavich Real Estate; Kearns Restaurant Group; Priority Payments South Florida; Siesta Pebble and Sullivan and Sullivan State Farm Agency. Volunteers, sponsors, and donations are currently being accepted. To take part, call (239) 482-1858 (tel:(239)%20482-
PACE Center for Girls, Lee, provides girls and young women an opportunity for a better future through education, counseling, training and advocacy. The Center offers year round counseling and academic services for girls, ages 12-18, who are facing challenges such as foster care, domestic violence abuse and neglect, death of a parent, substance abuse, and/or family history of incarceration.
The Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida opened in April 2017 on the grounds of HealthPark Medical Center. The hospital provides 128 beds with the ability to expand to 160, including 36 pediatric acute care beds, 64 neonatal ICU beds and 16 pediatric ICU beds, as well as a plethora of other much-needed services.
Valerie's House, Inc. is a not-for-profit organization devoted to providing children and their families, who have experienced the death of a loved one, a safe place to share and experience support with others who are also grieving, while moving through the healing process. Its mission is to help children and families work through the loss of a loved one together and go on to live fulfilling lives.
About SPADA Salon & Day Spa
Located at 13161 McGregor Blvd. in Fort Myers, SPADA Salon & Day Spa is Southwest Florida's largest day spa with 12 hair stations, 21 treatment rooms, steam room, two lounges, Vichy room and five couples suites. The almost 13,000-square-
