 
News By Tag
* #GettyDownRadio
* AMPS Phoenix Magazine
* GettyDownRadio.com
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Phoenix
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312


Premier Entertainment presents the All-Star Comedy Explosion

 
PHOENIX - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- If you snoozed, you loss, and missed out on a wonderful show. Premier Entertainment presented the All-Star Comedy Explosion at the Comerica Theatre in Phoenix, AZ on April 15,2017. This sold-out event brought together a historical lineup of headline comedians of which were: Marlon Wayans, Deray Davis, Ricky Smiley, Michael Blackson, & John Witherspoon. This show couldn't have been any better. Each comedian icon blessed the crowd with fresh, hilarious stand-up. This star-studded performance deserved a standing ovation, which it received.

We had the opportunity to speak with the CEO of Premier Entertainment LLC, Brian Hawkins, and
the marketing director, Jay Freeman. They enlightened us to the fact that this was the first time that these headline comedians had been on the same stage. The chemistry between the comics was amazing though! This literally was an event that will one day be marked in history. Premier Ent also informed us that they have plenty of experience with presenting large showcases and events. The team has known each other for quite awhile and are practically family. Well, we would have to say that we agree. Premier Ent knows how to throw a great event!

The guys at Premier Ent also let us know that Ty Dolla $ign will be coming to Phoenix in July, and more events are in the workings. Go follow them on Facebook to stay-up-to-date @ https://www.facebook.com/premierentllc/
End
Source:
Email:***@phoenix.ampsmagazine.com Email Verified
Tags:#GettyDownRadio, AMPS Phoenix Magazine, GettyDownRadio.com
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Phoenix - Arizona - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Getty Productions LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share