Premier Entertainment presents the All-Star Comedy Explosion
We had the opportunity to speak with the CEO of Premier Entertainment LLC, Brian Hawkins, and
the marketing director, Jay Freeman. They enlightened us to the fact that this was the first time that these headline comedians had been on the same stage. The chemistry between the comics was amazing though! This literally was an event that will one day be marked in history. Premier Ent also informed us that they have plenty of experience with presenting large showcases and events. The team has known each other for quite awhile and are practically family. Well, we would have to say that we agree. Premier Ent knows how to throw a great event!
The guys at Premier Ent also let us know that Ty Dolla $ign will be coming to Phoenix in July, and more events are in the workings. Go follow them on Facebook to stay-up-to-date @ https://www.facebook.com/
