Absolute Mobile Solutions Wins Horizon Interactive and Hermes Creative Awards for the MOSI Website
Absolute wins third award for redevelopment and redesign of Tampa's Museum of Science and Industry website, recognizing its excellence in web design.
The Hermes Creative awards received more than 6,000 entries worldwide from creatives who work in concept, writing and design of traditional and emerging media. The Horizon Interactive Awards saw more than 1,200 entries from agencies, organizations and marketing professionals who leverage digital technology to create innovative, interactive websites. Both award organizations recognize MOSI's new website as an excellent example of innovation and web design that drives action.
"The biggest challenge we had was reorganizing the website's existing information structure," said Amy Fabian, Project Manager at Absolute Mobile Solutions. "We had weekly meetings with Amy Groves, Grayson Kamm and Nicole Heubusch to make sure that every page served a valuable purpose and was easily accessible to the user."
For the full story, visit MOSI's case study (https://www.absolutemobilesolutions.com/
About the Hermes Creative Awards
The Hermes Creative Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communications Professionals. AMCP judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry. Winners are selected from 195 categories grouped under advertising, publications, marketing/branding, integrated marketing, public relations/communications, electronic media and pro bono.
About the Horizon Interactive Awards
The Horizon Interactive Awards saw more than 1,200 entries from more than 20 countries worldwide in its 14th annual competition. Entrants from Hong Kong, UK, Australia, Canada, Germany and others competed for the awards recognizing excellence in interactive media production.
About Absolute Mobile Solutions
Since 1999, Absolute Mobile Solutions has been providing high quality mobile applications, responsive websites, and mobile strategy to clients worldwide. Absolute understands that to succeed on mobile, businesses need a strategy that matches consumer demands on every digital platform. Absolute Mobile Solutions specializes in content marketing, PR, graphic design, and development alongside digital marketing efforts such as SEO and conversion analysis. We combine the technological and marketing expertise necessary for companies to drive engagement and achieve success.
Media Contact
Mine Salkin
8139086862
***@absolutemobilesolutions.com
