News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Florida Small Business Development Center FGCU unveils names of 2017 Distinguished Entrepreneur of
The 2017 nominees include: Tanya Veit, AAE Glass LLC; Jeanne Sweeney, Above Board Chamber of Florida; Jeff Poirier, AXI International;
The awards recognize three outstanding Southwest Florida business owners for their success, innovative technology and business advocacy. The event provides an opportunity for the local business community to celebrate their achievements. Hallmark sponsor for the sixth year is Markham Norton Mosteller Wright & Co, P.A. Other sponsors include the Florida Gulf Coast University Foundation, Gulfshore Business, Southwest Florida Business Today, The News-Press Media Group, Spiro and Associates, Spada Salon & Day Spa, Tamiami Angel Funds, Grasmeier Business Services, Platinum PEO Resources, Inc. and CONRIC PR & Marketing.
Individual tickets for the Distinguished Entrepreneur Awards are $75 per person. Sponsorships range from $500 to $3,000. Tickets can be purchased online at www.fsbdcswfl.org, by calling the FSBDC office at (239) 745-3700 or by emailing sbdc@fgcu.edu.
The FSBDC at FGCU offers one-on-one, confidential, no-cost consulting and low-cost workshops for businesses throughout Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry, and Glades counties. The state designates it as Florida's principal provider of business assistance. The Florida SBDC at Florida Gulf Coast University is a member of the Florida SBDC Network, a statewide service network funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse