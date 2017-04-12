 
Florida Small Business Development Center FGCU unveils names of 2017 Distinguished Entrepreneur of

 
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- The SBDC Florida Small Business Development Center revealed the nominees for this year's Distinguished Entrepreneur of Southwest Florida Awards. The annual presentation will take place on Wednesday, May 10, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Southwest Florida Performing Arts Center in Bonita Springs.

The 2017 nominees include: Tanya Veit, AAE Glass LLC; Jeanne Sweeney, Above Board Chamber of Florida; Jeff Poirier, AXI International; Louis Bruno, Bruno Air Conditioning; Jenn Zella, CID Design Group; John Benkert, CPR Tools Inc.; Dan Puleio, Cape Cleaners;Jamilla D. Brooks , Desire To Inspire; Lisa Cochrane, Dorado Property Management; Caryn Smith, CEO, Driven By Design LLC; Dr. Anais Aurora Badia, Florida Skin Center, Inc.; Bradd Konert Jr., Gamma Tech Services, LLC; Michaela Reiterer Henning, Hlevel Architects; David Mulicka, HONC DESTRUCTION; Carleen McIlveen, Imagine By Carleen Inc.; Kirk McFee, Kirk's Coney Island; Bess Charles, LadyCakes Bakery; Lori S. Adams, Lori's Movin and Groovin for Lori Adams Enterprises, LLC; Lourdes McLeod, McLeod's Construction, Paint & Restoration LLC; Guido A Minaya, Minaya Learning Global Solutions LLC;  Misty Kinzel, Misty's Sunshine Cleaning LLC; Keith Daubmann, MY Shower Door/D3 Glass; Lora Mccann, Peace of Mind Patient Advocacy, LLC; Andreas Dolleschal, Smargasy Inc.; Brian Rist, Storm Smart, Inc.; Gavin Cresswell, Str8 Up Aviation; Carline Proux, The CarlionCo; Samuel Lewis, Wear The Fund LLC; and Christopher Gregg Fous, WooBamboo!

The awards recognize three outstanding Southwest Florida business owners for their success, innovative technology and business advocacy. The event provides an opportunity for the local business community to celebrate their achievements. Hallmark sponsor for the sixth year is Markham Norton Mosteller Wright & Co, P.A. Other sponsors include the Florida Gulf Coast University Foundation, Gulfshore Business, Southwest Florida Business Today, The News-Press Media Group, Spiro and Associates, Spada Salon & Day Spa, Tamiami Angel Funds, Grasmeier Business Services, Platinum PEO Resources, Inc. and CONRIC PR & Marketing.

Individual tickets for the Distinguished Entrepreneur Awards are $75 per person. Sponsorships range from $500 to $3,000. Tickets can be purchased online at www.fsbdcswfl.org, by calling the FSBDC office at (239) 745-3700 or by emailing sbdc@fgcu.edu.

The FSBDC at FGCU offers one-on-one, confidential, no-cost consulting and low-cost workshops for businesses throughout Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry, and Glades counties. The state designates it as Florida's principal provider of business assistance. The Florida SBDC at Florida Gulf Coast University is a member of the Florida SBDC Network, a statewide service network funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.
CONRIC PR & Marketing | Publishing News
