Industry News





John Law releases single 'Gotta Do It' feat. Yvette

 
 
John Law
John Law
 
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- The rapper and songwriter known as John Law has released his latest official single, "Gotta Do It" feat. Yvette. The track has been proudly published on the Raspucious Records independent music label without the involvement of the corporate record industry. Imaginative, unique, and full of pop and groove, "Gotta Do It" by John Law is one of the most interesting and original hip hop songs to emerge in the new millennium so far.

John Law hails from Fairfield, a city in the music hotbed of California's Bay Area. He has cited as main artistic influences such legends as J. Cole, Kanye West, and Lupe Fiasco. His own sound seamlessly blends contemporary rhymes with an old-school feel on the back beat and a minimalist production style. The result is a single which will appeal to fans of hip hop all over the globe, and especially listeners who truly appreciate that classic, vinyl-record ambiance that is so hard to come by in hip hop these days.

This undeniably fresh sound comes from John Law's goal to do his own thing in music. Asked to describe his start in hip hop, he replies, "People were rapping who I knew, and I wanted to be different."

But there is more to "Gotta Do It" than just great style.

"The message my song shares with listeners," John Law writes, "is that when you have something to do, don't procrastinate. Get it done (or do it) because if you don't it will never get done."

A man of action, himself, nothing could be timelier than "Gotta Do It" in terms of Law's music career. An official single was just a matter of time.

"Procrastination leads to nowhere or to lateness," says Law. "I'd rather be early than late because I know you've heard the saying, 'the early bird gets the worm,' and I need to eat."

"Gotta Do It" by John Law is available online worldwide from over 700 digital music retailers now.

-S. McCauley

Lead Press Release Writer

www.MondoTunes.com

"Gotta Do It" by John Law –

https://www.amazon.com/Gotta-Do-It/dp/B00GJ8UDIQ

Twitter –

@jumpman707
Source:Indie Music News Worldwide
Email:***@mondotunes.com Email Verified
