Sound of Music, Candle Light Cove Volunteer Hits a High Note

After 35 years in a band, Royce Ball entertains as 'one-man show' at senior living community

-- Residents and staff members at Candle Light Cove have their own musical hit maker at the senior living community.Royce Ball, 66, provides entertainment as a musician who volunteers his time at Candle Light Cove. He typically sings to residents or performs as a DJ at least once a quarter, though Ball also plays guitar and has past experience playing the piano."It is staggering to see how the efforts of one person, one very special person, can truly make a difference in the world," said Cissy Nickel, Executive Director at Candle Light Cove. "Royce is humbly and quietly making the world a better place, one person at a time. Our residents love him, and light up from the minute he walks through the door. He epitomizes the spirit of volunteerism and is a perfect example of why we celebrate National Volunteer Week."April is National Volunteer Month, and National Volunteer Week is April 23 to 29.Ball was a professional musician who spent 35 years with The American Eagle Band, which provided a significant amount of benefit work while fundraising for local services and those in need."We used to play what we called the zoo circuit, Moose, Elks, Lions clubs," Ball said. "We played all of Maryland, Northern Virginia and occasionally Pennsylvania and Delaware. Even then we volunteered a lot doing benefits for the needy. I have recorded records with and been on shows with Ronnie Dove. In the 1970's, Chet Atkins and I would talk by phone on June 20, our mutual birthdays. He would call me in the studio when I was recording."After his time in the band, Ball remained active in music and became a "one-man show."Additionally, he volunteers with a musical group that includes performers and dancers."Volunteering provides many of the services that people of all ages and cultures would not have met if it were not for those volunteering,"Ball said. "You look into the faces of these people and the look they give you, the people you are touching with your music, it is so rewarding. It is the least we can do to be there for them. You give what you can when you can."Years ago, Ball said he purchased a boat and volunteered his services in the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary for 15 years. Ball also is part of the Mid-Shore Recovering Veterans Group, which provides support to veterans by leveraging volunteers and resources."Royce works tirelessly to meet the needs and support all veterans for whatever it is they may need – handicap assistive devices, jobs, housing, clothing, transportation, food, you name it," Nickel said.His time as a volunteer at Candle Light Cove has made an impact on Ball, as the residents hold a special place in his heart."Royce recalled a memory he had of a resident at Candle Light Cove," said Ann Roach, LifeSTORIES Director at Candle Light Cove. "He had played her a song that reminded her of her deceased husband. She became emotional, and she had the support from our team members to comfort her. But he always marvels at the power music has and its ability to bring back so many different memories.""Royce gets to know the residents more and more as he visits," Roach continued. "He hears them talk to each other, and if it is possible for him to address each of their needs through playing music that reaches each of them, he does."The impact is reciprocal. "This is what I need. They lift me up," Ball said.Ball underwent a heart transplant in recent years. He said he experienced "so much goodness" from the physicians and nursing staff where he was hospitalized. The life-changing event made an impression."How you treat and work with a patient, or in the case of Candle Light Cove, the residents, helps with the process of healing more than medications,"he said.Information: