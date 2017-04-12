News By Tag
Ian Thompson To Release His Spectra Music Group Debut Single "Inspiration" On Friday May 19th, 2017
Ian Thompson is releasing his Spectra Music Group debut single "Inspiration" on Friday May 19th, 2017. Now available for pre-order worldwide, reserve your copy today!
Ian Thompson is an English Singer/Songwriter/
from Liverpool, but has now settled into the Isle of Man/UK Channel Islands.
Ian is signed to the Spectra Music Group and you can check out his social
media pages here:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/
If you ever visit the Isle of Man, you can see one of his live shows, as he plays most weekends around the islands public bars and venues.
Ian has enjoyed regular airplay over the years, on stations like BBC Radio
Merseyside, BBC Radio Lancashire, Manx Radio, 3FM, and Energy FM, and
international airplay, places like the USA, Australia, Italy, Holland,
etc.
Ian Thompson's new single "Inspiration"
https://itunes.apple.com/
Since moving to the IOM in 2010, Ian has made an acoustic album with Small
Bear Records called "Ian Thompson Unplugged" and an acoustic cover of
"Ebony & Ivory" for charity, with fellow Isle Of Man singer David Castro.
Ian continues to play live gigs solo, and also with his band known as "Ian
Thompson and the band" check out his website here -
https://ianthompsonuk.com/
The official website for Spectra Music Group may be found at http://www.spectramusicgroup.com
For interviews or more information contact info@spectramusicgroup.com
