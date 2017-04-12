News By Tag
1,000 Naked Activists Out Saving Trees
Kickstarter Campaign by Jack Gescheidt and The TreeSpirit Project
It's the world's largest collection of naked tree activists photos, by environmental artist Jack Gescheidt, dramatizing human interdependence with trees — forests mitigate human-caused climate change, and deforestation contributes to it.
This one-of-a-kind environmental activist photo book is crowdfunding on Kickstarter NOW.
HOW Kickstarter WORKS: People make a monetary Pledge for a copy of this exclusive 1st edition book at an exclusive, advance, discounted price. When Pledges reach the funding goal, the book goes into production. Delivery is in November, in time for the 2017 holidays.
BACKGROUND: Gescheidt's wild, tender TreeSpirit Project collection of photographs have been making headlines since 2004. The Project celebrates not only the beauty of trees, but their ecological necessity to slow global warming — caused in part by deforestation.
WHAT & WHERE: Crowd-funding campaign for 1st edition TreeSpirit coffee table book of over 175 photographs on 11x14" pages.
WHEN: NOW, and ending soon. The book is produced when the funding goal is reached,
WHY: TreeSpirit's mission: raise awareness of the crucial role of trees on Earth, and in our lives.
KICKSTARTER CAMPAIGN LINK: https://www.kickstarter.com/
Contact
Jack Gescheidt
Founder TreeSpirit Project
415.488.4200
jack@treespiritproject.com
