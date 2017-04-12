 
Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312


1,000 Naked Activists Out Saving Trees

Kickstarter Campaign by Jack Gescheidt and The TreeSpirit Project
 
 
#TreeSpiritBook ~ 120 photos of 1000s naked, vulnerable people loving trees.
SAN FRANCISCO - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Over 1,000 tree huggers are naked across America (and beyond) to save specific trees and raise awareness for protecting forests everywhere.  "We Are Trees," The TreeSpirit Project coffee table book features over 120 fine art photographs made over 12 years with environmental activists and nature lovers.

It's the world's largest collection of naked tree activists photos, by environmental artist Jack Gescheidt, dramatizing human interdependence with trees — forests mitigate human-caused climate change, and deforestation contributes to it.

This one-of-a-kind environmental activist photo book is crowdfunding on Kickstarter NOW.

HOW Kickstarter WORKS: People make a monetary Pledge for a copy of this exclusive 1st edition book at an exclusive, advance, discounted price. When Pledges reach the funding goal, the book goes into production.  Delivery is in November, in time for the 2017 holidays.

BACKGROUND: Gescheidt's wild, tender TreeSpirit Project collection of photographs have been making headlines since 2004.  The Project celebrates not only the beauty of trees, but their ecological necessity to slow global warming — caused in part by deforestation.

WHAT & WHERE: Crowd-funding campaign for 1st edition TreeSpirit coffee table book of over 175 photographs on 11x14" pages.

WHEN: NOW, and ending soon. The book is produced when the funding goal is reached,

WHY: TreeSpirit's mission: raise awareness of the crucial role of trees on Earth, and in our lives.

KICKSTARTER CAMPAIGN LINK: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/treespiritproject/tr...

Contact
Jack Gescheidt
Founder TreeSpirit Project
415.488.4200
jack@treespiritproject.com
Source:TreeSpirit Project
Email:***@treespiritproject.com
