News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Beacon Publishing Group Releases "The Kraken Sea" By Author E. Catherine Tobler
Beacon Publishing Group has just released "The Kraken Sea," written by E. Catherine Tobler and narrated by Barbara Best in audiobook format. Download your copy today!
Fifteen-year-
At Macquarie's, Jackson finds a home unlike any he could have imagined. The bronze lions outside the doors eat whomever they deem unfit to enter, the hallways and rooms shift and change at will, and Cressida - the woman who adopted him - assures him he no longer has to hide what he is. But new freedoms hide dark secrets. There are territories, allegiances, and a kraken in the basement that eats shadows.
As Jackson learns more about the new world he's living in and about who he is, he has to decide who he will stand with: Cressida, the woman who gave him a home and a purpose, or Mae, the black-eyed lion tamer with a past as enigmatic as his own. "The Kraken Sea" is a fast paced adventure full of mystery, fates, and writhing tentacles just below the surface, and in the middle of it all jis a boy searching for himself.
Order your copy of "The Kraken Sea," written by E. Catherine Tobler and narrated by Barbara Best on Audible today:
http://www.audible.com/
The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.com
Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup
For more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com
Media Contact
Beacon Publishing Group
info@baconpublishinggroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse