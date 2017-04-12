 
News By Tag
* Mental Health
* CMHA
* Mental Health Week
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Barrie
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312


Paramedic Makes Tracks in Breaking Down Mental Health Stigma

 
 
Interview with Michael Landsberg
Interview with Michael Landsberg
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Mental Health
* CMHA
* Mental Health Week

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Barrie - Ontario - Canada

BARRIE, Ontario - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- The Canadian Mental Health Association is behind Canada's Mental Health Awareness Week, May 1-7 this year. Although many organizations are breaking down the walls of stigma surrounding mental illness, it is often individuals whose voices are most impactful.

Natalie Harris is one of those voices. This paramedic turned speaker and author of Save-My-Life School: A first responder's mental health journey has dedicated her life to sharing her story of challenge and hope.

Natalie attended a call in 2012 in Barrie, Ontario, of a high profile gruesome double-murder. Her patient was the murderer, causing her to suffer what is known as a mental injury. Harris went on to suffer PTSD, depression, addiction, overdoses and a very serious suicide attempt. Luckily, she received the help she required to now live a life in recovery.

Unfortunately, returning to life on the road was unhealthy for Harris. After attempting to go back to work, she relapsed, and fought the deep-seeded root of self-harm.

However, now Natalie has taken up a different cause. She frequently speaks at conferences, colleges, galas, and charity functions spreading the gospel of hope. As a first responder, it was difficult to reach past the stigma to ask for help.

During her struggles Harris began a blog, which currently has more than 200,000 hits, chronicling her journey. Recently this journey has made it into book form, garnishing attention from 6-Time Olympic Medallist and mental health advocate, Clara Hughes who writes, "There is no one audience for Natalie's writings; I truly feel she writes for us all."

Michael Landsberg, long-time sports commentator and founder of the organization dedicated to breaking down stigma called Sick Not Weak says, "Natalie Harris is a star. She's real, open, honest and charming. She has a story to tell—but many people tell stories—it's the way she tells it that makes her special."

Harris used to experiences and voice one step further. She lobbied for change in both provincial and federal PTSD legislation. She also started a peer-support model for those working in the circle of care called Wings of Change—Peer Support, with chapters opening up across Canada.

Natalie is available for media interviews and appearances. Her book is widely available at Chapters/Indigo and online on amazon.

https://www.chapters.indigo.ca/en-ca/books/save-my-life-s...

http://www.facebook.com/savemylifeschool

Photos available upon request.

Contact
Kim Forster
***@rogers.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rogers.com Email Verified
Tags:Mental Health, CMHA, Mental Health Week
Industry:Books
Location:Barrie - Ontario - Canada
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Wintertickle Press News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share