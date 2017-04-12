Paramedic Makes Tracks in Breaking Down Mental Health Stigma

Interview with Michael Landsberg

-- The Canadian Mental Health Association is behind Canada's Mental Health Awareness Week, May 1-7 this year. Although many organizations are breaking down the walls of stigma surrounding mental illness, it is often individuals whose voices are most impactful.Natalie Harris is one of those voices. This paramedic turned speaker and authorhas dedicated her life to sharing her story of challenge and hope.Natalie attended a call in 2012 in Barrie, Ontario, of a high profile gruesome double-murder. Her patient was the murderer, causing her to suffer what is known as a mental injury. Harris went on to suffer PTSD, depression, addiction, overdoses and a very serious suicide attempt. Luckily, she received the help she required to now live a life in recovery.Unfortunately, returning to life on the road was unhealthy for Harris. After attempting to go back to work, she relapsed, and fought the deep-seeded root of self-harm.However, now Natalie has taken up a different cause. She frequently speaks at conferences, colleges, galas, and charity functions spreading the gospel of hope. As a first responder, it was difficult to reach past the stigma to ask for help.During her struggles Harris began a blog, which currently has more than 200,000 hits, chronicling her journey. Recently this journey has made it into book form, garnishing attention from 6-Time Olympic Medallist and mental health advocate, Clara Hughes who writes, "There is no one audience for Natalie's writings; I truly feel she writes for us all."Michael Landsberg, long-time sports commentator and founder of the organization dedicated to breaking down stigma called Sick Not Weak says, "Natalie Harris is a star. She's real, open, honest and charming. She has a story to tell—but many people tell stories—it's the way she tells it that makes her special."Harris used to experiences and voice one step further. She lobbied for change in both provincial and federal PTSD legislation. She also started a peer-support model for those working in the circle of care called Wings of Change—Peer Support, with chapters opening up across Canada.Natalie is available for media interviews and appearances. Her book is widely available at Chapters/Indigo and online on amazon.Photos available upon request.