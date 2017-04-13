Impulse Chosen As Software-Defined Secure Networks (SDSN) Alliance Ecosystem Partner SafeConnect™ Cloud-Managed NAC Selected as a Technology Alliance Partner for Juniper Networks TAMPA, Fla. - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Impulse, the leader in context-aware device security and access control orchestration, today announced that Juniper Networks has chosen SafeConnect™ as part of its Software-Defined Secure Networks (SDSN) alliance ecosystem to deliver end-to-end network visibility, security and orchestration.



Impulse's SafeConnect Cloud-Managed Network Access Control (NAC) offers consistent security for personal Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and Internet of Things (IoT) devices across wireless, wired and VPN networks, while delivering a superior end user experience.



Juniper Networks®



SafeConnect has been jointly validated by Juniper Networks and Impulse to operate seamlessly with Juniper's MX routers and EX Series networking switches at Layer 3 and Layer 2 as well as with third-party wireless network providers to provide customers a broad range of device enforcement options. SafeConnect has also been certified to integrate with Juniper's SRX Series firewalls to provide real-time context-aware device intelligence that enables identity and purpose-based policies for managed, BYOD, guest and IoT devices. Furthermore, SafeConnect can receive real-time threat alerts from Juniper's SRX and



SafeConnect automates secure BYOD on-boarding, guest and IoT device self-enrollment and device security by combining real-time context-aware security assessment, enforcement and remediation. The solution is supported by an industry exclusive cloud-managed service in conjunction with a user-centric philosophy that exemplifies "The Impulse Experience."



"SafeConnect helps simplify the complexity involved in deploying Network Access Control through its cloud-managed deployment and support approach," said Mihir Maniar, vice president of security product management at Juniper Networks. "By collaborating with Juniper's Software-Defined Secure Networks platform, we believe SafeConnect can deliver the ability to automate network enforcement and user messaging based on threat detection intelligence."



"We are excited to be part of Juniper's Technology Alliance Partner program. SafeConnect's network security orchestration offering automates BYOD onboarding and device security policies in addition to acting on real-time information received from Juniper's SRX Series firewalls," said Dennis Muley, president at Impulse. "Our respective product teams have worked very well together to ensure that SafeConnect integrates seamlessly with Juniper MX routers, EX Series switches and SRX firewalls.



Industry-leading benefits of SafeConnect include the following:



• Remote Installation and Cloud-Managed Support – Easy to Deploy and Maintain. Lowers Cost and Risk.



• Multi-Vendor Support – Consistent Functionally across Wired, Wireless, and VPN. Not Proprietary.



• Flexible Device Enforcement Approach – Layer 2 RADIUS-Based Enforcement (RBE) and Layer 3 Enforcement Options. Does Not Require 802.1X. Fail-Open Network Integration Design.



• Real-Time Security Assessment, Enforcement and Orchestration for Windows, OS X, Mobile, IoT Devices.

No Periodic User Re-Authentications Required to Re-Assess Device Security.



• Superior User Experience – Faster Secure BYOD On-boarding and Real-Time Security Assessment and User Notification Delivers Dramatically Fewer Help Desk Calls and Improved Customer Satisfaction.



About Impulse

Impulse is the leading provider of Contextual Intelligence and Network Security Orchestration in support of BYOD and IoT enabled enterprises. Impulse securely and efficiently automates BYOD by combining our real-time, context-aware and simplified access control architecture, remote cloud-managed support services, and customer-centric business philosophy to enable customer freedom. Our customers know this as the Impulse Experience. Visit



Media Contact

Kara Banks

813-607-2769

