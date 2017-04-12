Country(s)
Greenhouse Vegetable Publications – 2017 editions
Worldwide Greenhouse Vegetable Production Statistics and Worldwide Greenhouse Vegetable Producers listing
MARIPOSA, Calif. - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Cuesta Roble Greenhouse Consulting has released the latest editions of their most popular publications. These include:
WORLDWIDE GREENHOUSE VEGETABLE PRODUCTION STATISTICS -
(2017 edition) - This 152 page report is a review of currently available data on the international production of vegetables in greenhouses. It includes information from 130 countries, covering over 485,000 hectares (1,200,000 acres). 200 individual data tables and 422 referenced source articles are included. Details available at: htpp://www.cuestaroble.com/
WORLDWIDE GREENHOUSE VEGETABLE PRODUCERS LISTING -
(2017 edition) - 2138 companies, from 102 countries, all listed with contact data information. Over 1450 of the world's largest producers are included, with size of operation listed. These largest producers represent 84 countries with 23,392 hectares (57,803 acres) of greenhouse vegetable production area. Details available at: http://cuestaroble.com/
Many other specialized publications are also available, including North America-only statistics and growers listing.
Cuesta Roble Greenhouse Consulting - http://cuestaroble.com/
