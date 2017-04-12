 
News By Tag
* Marketing
* Air Choice One
* Air Service
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* St. Louis
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312


Air Choice One Announces Partnership with St. Louis Marketing Firm

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Marketing
Air Choice One
Air Service

Industry:
Business

Location:
St. Louis - Missouri - US

ST. LOUIS - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Air Choice One, a St. Louis based airline serving ten markets throughout the Midwest and the South, continues to grow its current markets and expand into new communities. To further spark and support this growth, Air Choice One has hired a St. Louis based marketing firm, Kolbeco, a brand media agency whose team is positioned to give the air carrier a dynamic marketing platform, voice and tools for clients to better serve their clients and harness the power of storytelling.

"Kolbeco is a creative group of people who encouraged us to see the possibilities for where our marketing and communications can take us," said Shane Storz, Air Choice One CEO. "With their help, we can extend our reach and have a profound impact on the world around us. They have the ability to create confidence and shine for brands, and the customers served by those brands. Joining forces with the Kolbeco team is already creating positive results, and we look forward to continuing to build upon that for a future of new opportunities for Air Choice One markets."

Together, Kolbeco and Air Choice One have created a Strategic Marketing Plan that solidifies Air Choice One's brand experience, and advances the airline's online presence with a new website and digital campaigns to make the site discoverable and positions travel by air as the preferred method of transportation in the carrier's markets. Other initiatives that are already underway include enhanced  community campaigns, targeted advertising both online and offline, and social media. In addition, a strategic public relations campaign is underway which aims to increase Air Choice One's reach, and position the carrier as an advocate for air travel, primarily in underserved markets. In their first month together, Kolbeco landed an interview with Air Choice One and the Associated Press regarding the Essential Air Service program, resulting in article placement in over 50 markets.

Air Choice One is committed to enhancing the travel experience for both business and leisure travelers, as well as bringing hope to the community.

About Air Choice One
Based in St. Louis, MO, Air Choice One was launched as a scheduled airline serving to hard-to-reach communities, and supports their economic development by increasing business productivity while enhancing the travel experience for business and leisure travelers alike. Air Choice One markets enjoy the benefits of efficient, scheduled airline service into larger cities, like St. Louis, Chicago and Minneapolis packaged in a "First-Class" service and seating format. Air Choice One's goal is to deliver the highest quality and reliability in scheduled commercial air service.

Contact
Erica Skrivan
***@kolbeco.net
End
Source:Air Choice One
Email:***@kolbeco.net Email Verified
Tags:Marketing, Air Choice One, Air Service
Industry:Business
Location:St. Louis - Missouri - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
KolbeCo PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share