Air Choice One Announces Partnership with St. Louis Marketing Firm
"Kolbeco is a creative group of people who encouraged us to see the possibilities for where our marketing and communications can take us," said Shane Storz, Air Choice One CEO. "With their help, we can extend our reach and have a profound impact on the world around us. They have the ability to create confidence and shine for brands, and the customers served by those brands. Joining forces with the Kolbeco team is already creating positive results, and we look forward to continuing to build upon that for a future of new opportunities for Air Choice One markets."
Together, Kolbeco and Air Choice One have created a Strategic Marketing Plan that solidifies Air Choice One's brand experience, and advances the airline's online presence with a new website and digital campaigns to make the site discoverable and positions travel by air as the preferred method of transportation in the carrier's markets. Other initiatives that are already underway include enhanced community campaigns, targeted advertising both online and offline, and social media. In addition, a strategic public relations campaign is underway which aims to increase Air Choice One's reach, and position the carrier as an advocate for air travel, primarily in underserved markets. In their first month together, Kolbeco landed an interview with Air Choice One and the Associated Press regarding the Essential Air Service program, resulting in article placement in over 50 markets.
Air Choice One is committed to enhancing the travel experience for both business and leisure travelers, as well as bringing hope to the community.
About Air Choice One
Based in St. Louis, MO, Air Choice One was launched as a scheduled airline serving to hard-to-reach communities, and supports their economic development by increasing business productivity while enhancing the travel experience for business and leisure travelers alike. Air Choice One markets enjoy the benefits of efficient, scheduled airline service into larger cities, like St. Louis, Chicago and Minneapolis packaged in a "First-Class"
