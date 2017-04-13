 
News By Tag
* Oliver Wolcott Library
* Women Artists
* Rena Tobey
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Litchfield
  Connecticut
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413

Finding Her Way: American Women Artists with Rena Tobey

In this interactive session participants will discover and closely examine paintings by seven artists and how they collectively paint a picture of changing American attitudes. At the Oliver Wolcott Library on Tuesday, May 23 from 7:00- 8:30 p.m.
 
LITCHFIELD, Conn. - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- American women artists, especially those working before 1945, had to navigate societal expectations of women's domestic roles with their drive to be recognized as professionals. These artists often faced difficult choices - sacrificing in their personal lives or professional options. Despite evident talent and success, most fell into obscurity with their death.

In this interactive session, participants discover and closely examine paintings by seven artists: Elizabeth Okie Paxton, Lilly Martin Spencer, Alice Barber Stephens, Marie Danforth Page, Theresa F. Bernstein, Florine Stettheimer, and Isabel Bishop. These women collectively paint a picture of changing American attitudes during a pivotal growth period in American history.

Rena values learning, creative possibility, and fun, and dedicates her energy to sparking lively minds. Building on an academic and organizational career, she is passionate about engaging people with all forms of visual expression and filling the spoken word with verve.

Rena has a Ph.D. in Human and Organizational Studies, with 14 years of experience as an organizational coach, trainer, and consultant. Recently, she completed her M.A. in Art History at Hunter College of the City University of New York, with a thesis on Elizabeth Okie Paxton and her provocative 1910 painting The Breakfast Tray. Visit her website at www.renatobey.com.

All Oliver Wolcott Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or logging onto http://www.owlibrary.org and clicking on Programs/Adult Programs.
End
Source:
Email:***@owlibrary.org Email Verified
Tags:Oliver Wolcott Library, Women Artists, Rena Tobey
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Litchfield - Connecticut - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Oliver Wolcott Library PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share