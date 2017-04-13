News By Tag
Finding Her Way: American Women Artists with Rena Tobey
In this interactive session participants will discover and closely examine paintings by seven artists and how they collectively paint a picture of changing American attitudes. At the Oliver Wolcott Library on Tuesday, May 23 from 7:00- 8:30 p.m.
In this interactive session, participants discover and closely examine paintings by seven artists: Elizabeth Okie Paxton, Lilly Martin Spencer, Alice Barber Stephens, Marie Danforth Page, Theresa F. Bernstein, Florine Stettheimer, and Isabel Bishop. These women collectively paint a picture of changing American attitudes during a pivotal growth period in American history.
Rena values learning, creative possibility, and fun, and dedicates her energy to sparking lively minds. Building on an academic and organizational career, she is passionate about engaging people with all forms of visual expression and filling the spoken word with verve.
Rena has a Ph.D. in Human and Organizational Studies, with 14 years of experience as an organizational coach, trainer, and consultant. Recently, she completed her M.A. in Art History at Hunter College of the City University of New York, with a thesis on Elizabeth Okie Paxton and her provocative 1910 painting The Breakfast Tray. Visit her website at www.renatobey.com.
All Oliver Wolcott Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or logging onto http://www.owlibrary.org and clicking on Programs/Adult Programs.
