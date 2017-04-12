News By Tag
Phil La Duke hits milestone: Now published on all inhabited continents
Intenerate author, blogger, speaker and safety and business consultant, Phil La Duke reached a milestone last week when his 225th published article in print also meant that La Duke now has written for publications on all six inhabited continents.
In addition to his written work, La Duke is an internationally noted and highly sought public and private speaker. His use of comedy to drive home critical points is a hit with his audiences. "I remember when I spoke at a mining safety conference in Lima, Peru and they were doing live translation of my speech," reminisces La Duke, "they had me submit my speech and slide deck in advance, but I tend to improvise a lot. I was skeptical and told the translator that my jokes were funny in English, so if people didn't laugh it was on him. Well people laughed harder than anyone ever did when I told them in English, so I figure that it's not because my jokes aren't funny, it's just that I speak the wrong language. At the end of the speech I got a standing ovation, and one woman actually told me that I had changed her life; I'm pretty sure the translator punched up my speech, but what do I care? A hit speech is a hit speech." La Duke's glib anecdotes are a typical juxtaposition of some dark and serious topics. "It's not that I don't take the topics seriously, my brother-in-law and father both died of industrial illnesses and both my grandfathers died on the job, so it's not like I am not personally touched by tragedy, but I find that whether I am talking about culture change, or worker safety, or some element of the entrepreneurial spirit a nice mix of serious and entertaining can make an otherwise dry and staid message stick. I don't sing or dance so jokes are all I have left."
La Duke's first published article, What's Wrong With Safety Training and How To Fix It appeared in Fabricating & Metalworking magazine in 2006, coincidentally when he made his first public speech. After a relatively slow start La Duke's audience continues to grow. "I have my fair share of detractors, but the way I look at it is that if no one is insulted and outraged I probably haven't made anyone think. My goal isn't to deliberately upset people, but I believe one takes offense not gives it, so if my work bothers people that's on them."
La Duke's work can be found here:
Phil La Duke In Entrepreneur Magazine (https://www.entrepreneur.com/
Phil La Duke in Metalworking & Fabricating Magazine (http://www.fabricatingandmetalworking.com/
Phil La Duke in Industrial Hygiene and Safety News (ISHN)
