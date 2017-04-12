Air Choice One Proposes Air Service Options to Greenville, Mississippi

Contact

Erica Skrivan

***@kolbeco.net Erica Skrivan

End

-- Air Choice One, a St. Louis based airline, announced that the carrier has submitted a proposal to the U.S. Department of Transportation to connect Greenville, Mississippi to Dallas Fort Worth, TX; New Orleans, LA; and Memphis, TN. If approved by the D.O.T., the new proposed air links will provide Greenville with hubs in Dallas, New Orleans and Memphis.Air Choice One has submitted the airline's proposal to the government under the Essential Air Service Program which provides communities throughout the United States with air service to connect smaller cities to the national air transportation network. With their continued growth, Air Choice One is looking to offer the Greenville North/South and East/West Connections, as well as expanded access to the Mid-Delta region."We are excited for the opportunity to not only bring our service to the Greenville community, but to offer the region access to locations with such rich heritage, like Dallas Forth Worth, New Orleans and Memphis," said Shane Storz, CEO of Air Choice One. "Our proposal will give the best access to the national transportation system for the communities, and at reasonable prices with optimal convenience. We know that having access to a dedicated air carrier is critical to having scheduled airline service in the future. We have proven our strategy works in similar communities, including Jonesboro, Arkansas, Jackson, Tennessee , and Ironwood, Michigan ." Air Choice One is committed to delivering these same dramatic increases and sustaining these numbers over time.The Air Choice One proposal includes weekday and weekend service of 18 total round trips per week, per city, utilizing a Beechcraft 1900 and Cessna Grand Caravan. Both planes feature lots of leg room, expanded storage/luggage capacity and an air-conditioned/heated cabin for passenger comfort.If the Air Choice One proposal is accepted, service in Greenville will begin by the end of 2017.Based in St. Louis, MO, Air Choice One was launched as a scheduled airline serving to hard-to-reach communities, and supports their economic development by increasing business productivity while enhancing the travel experience for business and leisure travelers alike. Air Choice One markets enjoy the benefits of efficient, scheduled airline service into larger cities, like St. Louis, Chicago and Minneapolis packaged in a "First-Class"service and seating format. Air Choice One's goal is to deliver the highest quality and reliability in scheduled commercial air service.